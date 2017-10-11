Cavaliers Sign Isaac Hamilton

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Isaac Hamilton, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Hamilton (6-4, 194) played collegiately at UCLA for three years where he averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 104 games (all starts). He went undrafted at this year’s NBA Draft and appeared in three games for the Indiana Pacers in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, averaging 5.3 points in 14.2 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 20 players.