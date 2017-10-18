A Wine & Gold Wonderland for a Special Group of Kids

Quicken Loans Arena turned into Wonderland for a very special group of kids on Wednesday night. More than 40 pediatric cancer survivors and fighters were the true stars of the night when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the annual “Big Shots and Little Stars” fundraiser, benefiting Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation. In addition to their teammates, Cavs players were joined by The Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts, among other Alice in Wonderland characters, for this unique and entertaining evening. Big Shots and Little Stars helps raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

More than 1,000 of Northeast Ohio’s business and community leaders gathered at The Q for the event of the year on Wednesday, first enjoying a reception full of food and drinks, followed by an engaging stage show. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue and his staff, along with members of the front office staff, were on hand for the festivities. Not to mention White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and their friends. Cavs in-arena hosts Ahmaad and Nicole emceed the shindig, and were joined on stage by Flashes of Hope founder, Allison Clarke and more.

As is the case every year, the highlight of the evening was the inspirational fashion show, which featured the full roster of Cavs players paired with pediatric cancer survivors and fighters. The Cavs and other Cleveland-area “Big Shots” accompanied their “Little Stars” for a heartwarming stroll down the runway. Everyone was dressed to the nines and visibly enjoyed themselves as they strutted their stuff for a good cause.

About Flashes of Hope:

Flashes of Hope raises funds to accelerate a cure for children’s cancer while honoring the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer. Founded in Cleveland in 2001 by parents of a child with cancer, Flashes of Hope has photographed more than 63,000 children across the country and raised millions of dollars for critically needed research. Flashes of Hope honors the courage of children with cancer; they capture a moment in time and fund research so they will have the chance to create a lifetime of memories. For more information: FlashesOfHope.org

About Children’s Tumor Foundation:

The Children's Tumor Foundation is dedicated to driving research, expanding knowledge and advancing care for individuals and families affected by neurofibromatosis (NF), the term for three distinct disorders: NF1, NF2 and schwannomatosis. In their work to accelerate a cure for NF, CTF has grown from a foundation that funds promising science to one that catalyzes the drug discovery process through a series of innovative processes, key partnerships and strategic investments. CTF is revolutionizing the field of NF research with a vision to End NF. For more information: CTF.org