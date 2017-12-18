6th Annual Cavs EveryFAN Night

The Wine & Gold are calling on Cavs Nation to submit nominations of Cavs fans that are everyday heroes, take pride in Northeast Ohio and deserve to be recognized for their “All for One, One For All” community spirit with the 6th Annual EveryFAN Night presented by Speedway. The 2018 Cavs EveryFAN annual recognition will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Cavs vs. Indiana Pacers game at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:30 p.m. The selected hero and honorary 2018 Cavs EveryFAN will receive an unforgettable VIP Cavaliers gameday experience, halftime recognition on The Q's Humongotron scoreboard, FREE gas for a year courtesy of Speedway and much more!

Fans are encouraged to submit nominations (in 500 words or less) of community members online at Cavs.com/EveryFAN, NOW until Friday, January 12th. Submissions will be reviewed by a special judging committee which includes, among others, the previous EveryFAN winners and Jane Boylan, wife of Cavaliers Assistant Coach Jim Boylan. The 2018 Cavs EveryFAN will be selected based on the demonstration of five important qualities: work ethic, high moral values, community pride, Cavaliers pride and everyday heroism.

Last year, Maple Heights High School teacher, Corwyn Collier was crowned the 2017 Cavs EveryFAN and treated to an unforgettable night out at The Q with his wife. Out of hundreds of nominees, Collier’s brave service in the United States Army and selfless devotion to students in his classroom stood out, including his work as a coach and mentor of Shaker’s “Feet on Fire” youth track program. Among his many inspiring accomplishments, Collier is an amputee professional bodybuilder, a loving father to three boys and a shining example of what a strong work ethic and positive attitude can accomplish.

Previous EveryFAN winners include: Greg Kenepp of Cuyahoga Falls (2013), Reggie Winters of Massillon (2014), Kevin Edmond of Mentor (2015), Peggy Palazzo of Akron (2016) and Corwyn Collier of Stow (2017).