Cavs and Cleveland Clinic Extend Long-Term Partnership

Cleveland, Ohio --- The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic have extended their long-term partnership through a new multi-year agreement, continuing Cleveland Clinic’s role as the team’s official healthcare provider since 1993.

Through the partnership, Cleveland Clinic, the No. 2-ranked hospital in the country according to U.S. News & World Report, will continue to provide the highest quality healthcare and medical services for all Cavaliers players and their families, Cavaliers employees and fans for years to come. The renewed partnership also includes the extension of the naming rights to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the team’s state-of-the-art player training and development facility. The announcement was made on the 10th anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Courts, which opened in September 2007.

“The Cavaliers’ longtime relationship with Cleveland Clinic has thrived for over 20 years because of our shared values to perform and deliver at the very highest level and a mutual commitment to serve our Northeast Ohio community,” said Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski. “Cleveland Clinic is the global leader in healthcare, a tremendous community asset, and plays an essential role in our organization. They live near the center of our identity platform and how we approach operating our team, which makes our relationship much more than just a partnership. We are fortunate to have them by our side, and are proud to carry the Cleveland Clinic name in such close association with our brand.”

The agreement ensures that Cleveland Clinic’s experience, expertise, resources, doctors and staff will continue to provide state-of-the-art care to the Cavaliers and its fans.

“Advances in sports medicine have changed the game for professional athletes around the world. Student athletes and active adults have benefitted from these advances, as well,” said Richard Parker, M.D., Cavs team physician and president of Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. “It has been rewarding to see how much partnerships like the one we have with the Cavs have evolved over the years. The renewal of this partnership reflects both of our organizations’ continued commitment to Northeast Ohio, with a shared focus on fitness and health.”

Ten years ago, the $25 million investment Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert made to build Cleveland Clinic Courts reflected his commitment to grow and impact a championship culture for the team and players. Today, the 2016 NBA Champion Cavaliers are a testament to that vision.

“The scope and importance of our partnership with Cleveland Clinic in terms of having access to the very top doctors in the field of sports medicine and the innovation in healthcare they can offer our team at Cleveland Clinic Courts is invaluable,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “The world-class healthcare that Dr. Parker and all the outstanding doctors provide our team is second to none, and puts our players in the best position possible to perform at the highest level throughout the rigors of the entire NBA season.”

In addition to caring for Cleveland Cavaliers players, Cleveland Clinic paramedics and critical care nurses have provided care for fans at Quicken Loans Arena for the past 10 years, and will continue to do so through this extended contract. They treat a variety of medical issues, including minor falls, bumps and bruises, and more complex issues such as heart attacks, strokes, and heat-related illness.

“There are many parallels in the way both of our organizations operate on a day-to-day basis,” said Brian Donley, M.D., Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic. “But one thing truly stands out, and that’s teamwork. We are honored to be able to work with the Cavs to bring the highest level of care to the players, their families and the fans.”

An integral component of the Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic relationship is the importance both organizations place on children and families across Northeast Ohio.

Included in many of the Cavaliers community outreach initiatives, Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been the beneficiary of three NBA Draft Legacy Projects that were designed to provide children and families with safe places to live, learn and play. These projects included an outdoor sports court; refurbished family lounge; and renovated activity center. In addition, a tradition for over 20 years, the entire Cavaliers team, players and coaches, visit the patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s for an Annual Holiday Hospital Visit bringing gifts and smiles to the kids and their families. The Cavs and Cleveland Clinic also team up to host Awareness Night games and initiatives throughout the season to help educate fans on health and wellness. Featured awareness platforms include breast cancer, men’s health, colon cancer, heart health and autism.

About the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is committed to delivering a championship-caliber experience both on and off the court that positively impacts and elevates the Cleveland community, the region and fans everywhere. The Cavaliers organization is led by Chairman Dan Gilbert, CEO Len Komoroski and GM Koby Altman. The organization continues to make record-level investments in their player roster and serves a catalytic role in the continued growth and vitality of downtown Cleveland as a live, work and play 24/7 city. The Cavs organization is deeply committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in Northeast Ohio with a full slate of community outreach initiatives, including a deep level of engagement and investments to eliminate blight in Cleveland and its neighborhoods.

In 2016, the Cavaliers delivered Cleveland its first championship in 52 years and became the only team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to become NBA Champions. The 2017 Eastern Conference Champions enter the 2017-18 season with the same goal of bringing another championship to the city of Cleveland and the greatest fans in the NBA. The Cavs play their home games at Quicken Loans Arena – aka The Q – one of the NBA’s largest arenas known for its electrifying and award-winning game presentation. The arena is located in the heart of downtown Cleveland in the Gateway District and hosts more than 200 diverse events that draw over two million people downtown each year. For more information about the Cavs, visit Cavs.com. Follow the Cavs on Twitter (@cavs), Instagram (@cavs) and Facebook (facebook.com/cavs).

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 51,000 employees are more than 3,500 full-time salaried physicians and researchers and 14,000 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic’s health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 10 regional hospitals, more than 150 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in Weston, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2016, there were 7.1 million outpatient visits, 161,674 hospital admissions and 207,610 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.