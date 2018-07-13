Upcoming Cavaliers Dance & Entertainment Team Auditions

The Cavalier Girls dance team and Cavaliers Scream Team hip-hop troupe are searching for talented performers to join the popular entertainment teams for the upcoming 2018-19 Cavs season. Interested dancers who have what it takes to perform in front of fans at The Q are invited to join the region’s top talent at the first round of auditions. Auditions are open to anyone 18 and older and will take place on Saturday, July 28th and Saturday, August 4th at Cleveland State University Recreation Center. Pre-registration for both the Cavaliers Scream Team and Cavalier Girls dance team auditions is encouraged at Cavs.com.

SCREAM TEAM AUDITIONS

Saturday, July 28th at 12:00 p.m.

Registration 11:00 a.m.

Location: Cleveland State University Recreation Center - 2420 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

The Cavaliers Scream Team is a dance crew of animated, hip-hop dancers known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They are energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to WOW fans, on the court and in the community.

To learn more about Scream Team auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: Cavs.com/Entertainment/ScreamTeam.

CAVALIER GIRLS AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m.

Registration 9:00 a.m.

Location: Cleveland State University Recreation Center - 2420 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

The Cavalier Girls are the hardest working precision dance team in the NBA. They are a group of highly skilled performers who specialize in all styles of jazz dance. The Cavalier Girls serve as ambassadors of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization on-and-off the court.

Pre-audition workshops are happening now until August 1st. Each workshop includes a group warm-up and conditioning, across the floor jazz technique, choreographed routines, a mock audition, and concludes with a short question and answer session to prepare participants for auditions.

To learn more about Cavalier Girl auditions or pre-audition workshops, please visit: Cavs.com/2018-Cavalier-Girls-Auditions.