Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Zizic has played in seven games for the Charge this season, averaging 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with Cleveland on the season.

