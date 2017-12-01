Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Friday, December 1st.

Zizic has played in two games for Canton this season, averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in eight contests with the Cavaliers in 2017-18. Zizic will be available for tonight’s Charge game versus the Long Island Nets at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Fans can stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge. Fans can sign up for mobile text alerts by texting CHARGE to 720720 (message & data rates apply).