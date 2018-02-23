Cavs Assign Marcus Thornton to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned guard Marcus Thornton to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Thornton (6-4, 190) has appeared in 37 games (32 starts) for the Charge this season, averaging 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting .408 from three-point range in 36.1 minutes per game. He will be available for tonight’s Charge game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

