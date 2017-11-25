Cavs Assign Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned forward Cedi Osman and center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Saturday, November 25.

Osman has appeared in 11 games for the Cavaliers this season and Zizic has played in six. Both players will be available for tonight’s Charge game against the Long Island Nets at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. This will be Osman’s first appearance with Canton. Zizic has played in one game with the Charge, recording a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds in 28 minutes against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on November 20.

Fans can stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge. Fans can sign up for mobile text alerts by texting CHARGE to 720720 (message & data rates apply).