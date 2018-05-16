Cavs Earn Eighth Overall Pick in 2018 NBA Draft
May 15, 2018
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
CHICAGO -- The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night won NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm, which was conducted at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.
The Suns will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 21 (7 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Draft will air live on ESPN and ESPN Radio and stream live on the ESPN App.
The following are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm:
2018 First-Round Order
- 1. Phoenix Suns
- 2. Sacramento Kings
- 3. Atlanta Hawks
- 4. Memphis Grizzlies
- 5. Dallas Mavericks
- 6. Orlando Magic
- 7. Chicago Bulls
- 8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Brooklyn Nets via Boston Celtics)
- 9. New York Knicks
- 10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers via Phoenix Suns)
- 11. Charlotte Hornets
- 12. LA Clippers
- 13. LA Clippers
- 14. Denver Nuggets
- 15. Washington Wizards
- 16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami)
- 17. Milwaukee Bucks
- 18. San Antonio Spurs
- 19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Utah Jazz)
- 21. Utah Jazz
- 22. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans Pelicans)
- 23. Indiana Pacers
- 24. Portland Trail Blazers
- 25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 26. Philadelphia 76ers
- 27. Boston Celtics
- 28. Golden State Warriors
- 29. Brooklyn Nets (from Toronto Raptors)
- 30. Atlanta Hawks (from Houston Rockets via LA Clippers)
2018 Second-Round Order
- 31. Phoenix Suns
- 32. Memphis Grizzlies
- 33. Dallas Mavericks
- 34. Atlanta Hawks
- 35. Orlando Magic
- 36. New York Knicks (from Chicago Bulls via Oklahoma City Thunder)
- 37. Sacramento Kings
- 38. Philadelphia 76ers (from Brooklyn Nets)
- 39. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks)
- 40. Brooklyn Nets (from Los Angeles via Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic)
- 41. Orlando Magic (from Charlotte Hornets via Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies)
- 42. Detroit Pistons
- 43. Denver Nuggets (from LA Clippers via New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers)
- 44. Washington Wizards
- 45. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee Bucks)
- 46. Houston Rockets (from Miami Heat via Memphis Grizzlies)
- 47. Los Angeles Lakers (from Denver Nuggets via Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz)
- 48. Minnesota Timberwolves
- 49. San Antonio Spurs
- 50. Indiana Pacers
- 51. New Orleans Pelicans
- 52. Utah Jazz
- 53. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 54. Dallas Mavericks (from Portland Trail Blazers via Denver Nuggets)
- 55. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers)
- 56. Philadelphia 76ers
- 57. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston Celtics)
- 58. Denver Nuggets (from Golden State Warriors)
- 59. Phoenix Suns (from Toronto Raptors)
- 60. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston Rockets)
GM Koby Altman talks Draft Lottery with Fred McLeod
Before tipoff of Game 2 of the East Finals, the Cavaliers earned the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Fred McLeod caught up with Cavs' GM Koby Altman to discuss.
