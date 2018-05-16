Cavs Earn Eighth Overall Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

CHICAGO -- The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night won NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm, which was conducted at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

The Suns will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 21 (7 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Draft will air live on ESPN and ESPN Radio and stream live on the ESPN App.

The following are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm:

2018 First-Round Order

1. Phoenix Suns



2. Sacramento Kings



3. Atlanta Hawks



4. Memphis Grizzlies



5. Dallas Mavericks



6. Orlando Magic



7. Chicago Bulls



8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Brooklyn Nets via Boston Celtics)



9. New York Knicks



10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers via Phoenix Suns)



11. Charlotte Hornets



12. LA Clippers



13. LA Clippers



14. Denver Nuggets



15. Washington Wizards



16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami)



17. Milwaukee Bucks



18. San Antonio Spurs



19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota Timberwolves)



20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Utah Jazz)



21. Utah Jazz



22. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans Pelicans)



23. Indiana Pacers



24. Portland Trail Blazers



25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)



26. Philadelphia 76ers



27. Boston Celtics



28. Golden State Warriors



29. Brooklyn Nets (from Toronto Raptors)



30. Atlanta Hawks (from Houston Rockets via LA Clippers)



2018 Second-Round Order