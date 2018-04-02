#CavsRaptors Game Preview - April 3, 2018
Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (47-30) continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors (52-21) for the final time this regular season. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).
Before the Wine & Gold get prepped for Tuesday night's showdown with the Raptors, the club improved their record to 8-1 over their last nine games after topping the Dallas Mavericks on Easter Sunday, 98-87. Sunday night's win over the Mavs was also the sixth straight victory at The Q.
Cavs Host Raptors
From where to catch all the action to Tuesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
During their six-game home win streak, the Cavs are averaging 115.5 points (.493 FG%, .408 3FG%, .791 FT%) and 24.5 assists. They have also won by an average of 12.2 points (115.5-103.3) and outrebounded their opponents by 9.5 boards (46.2-36.7) during that span. Cleveland has allowed just 7.8 fast break points, holding four of their last six opponents at The Q to under seven transition points or less.
On Sunday, the Cavs' Easter "W" over Dallas helped the club improve to 2-0 during their four-game homestand. The Wine & Gold held the Mavericks to 32-80 (.400) shooting from the field and are now a perfect 6-0 on the season when limiting teams to .400 shooting or less. Cleveland also outrebounded Dallas, 50-38, which was the 10th time this season having an advantage of at least +10 on the glass (10-0 record).
In their victory over the Mavs, Cleveland connected on 11-26 (.423) from beyond the arc, and have now made at least 10 three-pointers on 60 occasions this season. It is just the second time in franchise history that Cleveland has made 10 three-pointers or more 60 times in a single season (65, 2016-17).
The Cavs' bench, which has been red-hot all season long, combined for 45 points on Sunday and were led by Jordan Clarkson, who finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT) and three steals in 25 minutes. It was the 18th time in 23 games as a Cavalier that Clarkson has scored in double figures.
Tying Clarkson with 16 points on Sunday was LeBron James, who posted his 17th triple-double of the season on Sunday (16 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST). James is now averaging 29.8 points (.540 FG%), 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 37.8 minutes over the last 25 games (Since February 7).
The Wine & Gold's upcoming schedule, which includes games against three playoff clubs (Toronto, Philadelphia and Washington), will be a tough challenge for the team as they prep for their own postseason run. However, the club has already defeated one of those teams, Tuesday's opponent, just under two weeks ago when they topped the Raptors, 132-129, on March 21.
Toronto, who will be looking for a little revenge in their final regular season contest with the Cavs, has cooled off since entering that matchup after posting 12 wins in their past 13 games. The team is now 2-2 in their last four meetings.
Toronto's most recent loss came on Saturday to another high-seeded playoff team, the Boston Celtics. After falling in Beantown, 110-99, the Raptors are still the top ranked team in the East, but now sit only two games ahead of their divisional rival.
Despite dropping a big game to the Celtics, Toronto still earned a consistent scoring effort from their All-Star shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan. After posting 32 points against Boston, DeRozan improved his ppg this season to 23.4. Serge Ibaka also played well, grabbing a double-double in Boston after posting 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega
Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Cubs game (6:40 p.m.), the Blue Jackets – Red Wings game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Raptors game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#81 - Jose Calderon
#1 - Rodney Hood
#23 - LeBron James
#0 - Kevin Love
#22 - Larry Nance Jr.
#7 - Kyle Lowry
#10 - DeMar DeRozan
#3 - OG Anunoby
#9 - Serge Ibaka
#17 - Jonas Valanciunas
Status Update: (Cavs) - Kyle Korver, (Right foot soreness, Questionable), George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Out)
Status Update: (Raptors) - None to Report
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
As mentioned, this is the third and final meeting between the Cavaliers and Raptors in the 2017-18 regular season. The two teams so far have split their season series.
The last time Cleveland and Toronto faced off, the Cavs picked up a, 132-129, victory at The Q on March 21. In the win, Cleveland shot a season-high .603 (47-78) from the field and a season-high .625 (15-24) from three-point range. The last time Cleveland shot at least .600 from the field and .600 from beyond the arc in the same game was on March 16, 2003 versus Utah (.602 FG%, 636 3FG%).
The Wine & Gold now hold a 16-6 record against the Raptors since December 2014 (includes Playoffs). The Cavs are also 9-1 in the last 10 home games against the Raptors (includes Playoffs). Over those previous 10 home games against Toronto, Cleveland is averaging 114.3 points on .517 shooting from the field (.426 3FG%), while outscoring the Raptors by an average of 13.9 points (114.3-100.4).
On Deck
Following Tuesday night's contest with the Raptors, the Wine & Gold finish up their homestand on Thursday against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then hit the road for two games, beginning with a Friday night showdown in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team will then travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks the following Monday evening. The Cavaliers will wrap up the 2017-18 regular season on Wednesday, April 11 at home against the Knicks on Fan Appreciation Night. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
#CavsRaptors Postgame Wrap-Up presented by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from The Land to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Raptors on Tuesday.
Cavs vs. Raptors - April 3, 2018
| 03:24
#CavsRaptors Postgame: LeBron James - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 06:08
#CavsRaptors On-Court Postgame: LeBron James - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:46
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Coach Drew - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers Associate Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 11:30
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Jeff Green - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:09
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Jose Calderon - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon spoke with the media following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 04:04
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Kevin Love - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 01:24
FOX Sports Ohio Listen-In w/ Larry Nance Jr.
Listen-in as Larry Nance Jr. is mic'd up during the Cavs vs. Raptors game on Tuesday, April 3 at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:10
LBJ Powerful with the Hoop and Harm
LeBron James gets the hoop and the harm to put the Cavs ahead by 14 late in the fourth quarter.
| 00:23
Jeff Green Says 'Get that Weak Stuff Outta Here!'
The Raptors think they have an easy layup but Jeff Green is there to swat it out of bounds.
| 00:17
LBJ Muscles Home the And-One
LeBron James muscles his way into the paint and powers through contact for the bucket, plus the foul.
| 00:22
Jose Feeling it From Downtown
Jose Calderon continues his hot-shooting on the night, canning a triple from the corner.
| 00:14
Calderon to Hood for the Dunk
Jose Calderon gets the steal at one end and throws it ahead at the other for the fast break flush by Rodney Hood.
| 00:26
Korver Cans the Jumper, Plus One
Kyle Korver knocks down the jumper despite the contact for the three-point play.
| 00:14
Featured Highlight: Swish with the Slam
JR Smith gets past the Raptors defense and throws the hammer down.
| 00:08
Intel True View: KLove with the Trey
Experience Intel True View as Jose Calderon zips the pass to Kevin Love for the triple.
| 00:18
LeBron Converts the Tough And-One
LeBron James takes it strong to the basket and gets the tough hoop to fall, plus the foul.
| 00:26
Intel True View: LBJ Hoop and Harm
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of LeBron James converting the tough bucket, plus the foul.
| 00:16
LeBron James Scores 27 vs. Raptors | April 3, 2017
LeBron James puts up 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to put the Cavaliers over the Raptors.
| 57:00
#CavsRaptors Shootaround: LeBron James - April 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 06:02
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 112, Raptors 106
LeBron James posts 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 112-106 Eastern Conference win over the Raptors.
| 28:00