CavsRaptors Game Preview - April 3, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (47-30) continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors (52-21) for the final time this regular season. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Before the Wine & Gold get prepped for Tuesday night's showdown with the Raptors, the club improved their record to 8-1 over their last nine games after topping the Dallas Mavericks on Easter Sunday, 98-87. Sunday night's win over the Mavs was also the sixth straight victory at The Q.

During their six-game home win streak, the Cavs are averaging 115.5 points (.493 FG%, .408 3FG%, .791 FT%) and 24.5 assists. They have also won by an average of 12.2 points (115.5-103.3) and outrebounded their opponents by 9.5 boards (46.2-36.7) during that span. Cleveland has allowed just 7.8 fast break points, holding four of their last six opponents at The Q to under seven transition points or less.

On Sunday, the Cavs' Easter "W" over Dallas helped the club improve to 2-0 during their four-game homestand. The Wine & Gold held the Mavericks to 32-80 (.400) shooting from the field and are now a perfect 6-0 on the season when limiting teams to .400 shooting or less. Cleveland also outrebounded Dallas, 50-38, which was the 10th time this season having an advantage of at least +10 on the glass (10-0 record).

In their victory over the Mavs, Cleveland connected on 11-26 (.423) from beyond the arc, and have now made at least 10 three-pointers on 60 occasions this season. It is just the second time in franchise history that Cleveland has made 10 three-pointers or more 60 times in a single season (65, 2016-17).

The Cavs' bench, which has been red-hot all season long, combined for 45 points on Sunday and were led by Jordan Clarkson, who finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT) and three steals in 25 minutes. It was the 18th time in 23 games as a Cavalier that Clarkson has scored in double figures.

Tying Clarkson with 16 points on Sunday was LeBron James, who posted his 17th triple-double of the season on Sunday (16 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST). James is now averaging 29.8 points (.540 FG%), 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 37.8 minutes over the last 25 games (Since February 7).

The Wine & Gold's upcoming schedule, which includes games against three playoff clubs (Toronto, Philadelphia and Washington), will be a tough challenge for the team as they prep for their own postseason run. However, the club has already defeated one of those teams, Tuesday's opponent, just under two weeks ago when they topped the Raptors, 132-129, on March 21.

Toronto, who will be looking for a little revenge in their final regular season contest with the Cavs, has cooled off since entering that matchup after posting 12 wins in their past 13 games. The team is now 2-2 in their last four meetings.

Toronto's most recent loss came on Saturday to another high-seeded playoff team, the Boston Celtics. After falling in Beantown, 110-99, the Raptors are still the top ranked team in the East, but now sit only two games ahead of their divisional rival.

Despite dropping a big game to the Celtics, Toronto still earned a consistent scoring effort from their All-Star shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan. After posting 32 points against Boston, DeRozan improved his ppg this season to 23.4. Serge Ibaka also played well, grabbing a double-double in Boston after posting 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Cubs game (6:40 p.m.), the Blue Jackets – Red Wings game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Raptors game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #1 - Rodney Hood #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #10 - DeMar DeRozan #3 - OG Anunoby #9 - Serge Ibaka #17 - Jonas Valanciunas

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kyle Korver, (Right foot soreness, Questionable), George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Raptors) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the third and final meeting between the Cavaliers and Raptors in the 2017-18 regular season. The two teams so far have split their season series.

The last time Cleveland and Toronto faced off, the Cavs picked up a, 132-129, victory at The Q on March 21. In the win, Cleveland shot a season-high .603 (47-78) from the field and a season-high .625 (15-24) from three-point range. The last time Cleveland shot at least .600 from the field and .600 from beyond the arc in the same game was on March 16, 2003 versus Utah (.602 FG%, 636 3FG%).

The Wine & Gold now hold a 16-6 record against the Raptors since December 2014 (includes Playoffs). The Cavs are also 9-1 in the last 10 home games against the Raptors (includes Playoffs). Over those previous 10 home games against Toronto, Cleveland is averaging 114.3 points on .517 shooting from the field (.426 3FG%), while outscoring the Raptors by an average of 13.9 points (114.3-100.4).

Game Promotions

Sustainability Awareness Night

Giveaway: Cavs 20 oz. Shield Tumbler

presented by Mountain Dew

On Deck

Following Tuesday night's contest with the Raptors, the Wine & Gold finish up their homestand on Thursday against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then hit the road for two games, beginning with a Friday night showdown in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team will then travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks the following Monday evening. The Cavaliers will wrap up the 2017-18 regular season on Wednesday, April 11 at home against the Knicks on Fan Appreciation Night. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Tuesday's matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE