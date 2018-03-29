CavsPelicans Game Preview - March 30, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (45-30) round out their season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (43-32) on Friday night in the first contest of a four-game homestand. Tipoff from The Q is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After a solid three-game road trip, the Wine & Gold return to Cleveland to begin a four-game homestand after winning six of their last seven games.

Heading into Friday night's contest with the Pelicans, the Cavaliers are currently on a four-game home win streak. During that span of victories, the Cavs are averaging 122.0 points (.517 FG%, .403 3FG%, .813 FT%) and 26.0 assists. They have also won by an average of 14.2 points (122.0-107.8) and outrebounded their opponents by 10.2 boards (45.5-35.3) during that span.

Away from The Land, the Cavs have played very well. Before they returned home, the Cavaliers finished 2-1 on their recent three-game road trip after defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 118-105, on Wednesday night.

In their victory over the Hornets, the Wine & Gold had a season-low six turnovers, their seventh game with less than 10 miscues this campaign. Cleveland took control of the game with a 42-point second quarter and has now put up 40 points or more in a single period 10 times on the season (season-high is 43 twice: 4Q at NYK on 11/13 and 1Q at ORL on 2/6).

LeBron James posted his 46th double-double of the season (fifth-most in NBA) on Wednesday with game-highs of 41 points (14-26 FG, 4-8 3FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists to go with one steal in 37 minutes of work. It marked his 22nd career game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, including his second this month (3/19 vs. MIL).

James also passed Kevin Garnett (1,859 STL) for 17th place on the NBA’s all-time steals list and tied Michael Jordan (866) for the longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games. Over the last 23 contests (since February 7), James is averaging a triple-double with 30.5 points (.556 FG%, .388 3FG%), 10.0 rebounds and 10.1 assists in 37.6 minutes.

The Wine & Gold roll into Easter weekend with the goal of staying consistent and healthy in preparation for the Playoffs. Friday's opponent, the Pelicans, are going to be a challenging test for the Cavs.

Even after losing star center DeMarcus Cousins to an Achilles injury earlier in 2018, NOLA currently owns the fifth seed in the cutthroat Western Conference. In fact, the Pelicans rattled off four straight wins from March 18 to March 22. However, the club has been on a two-game skein since then and now sit only one game ahead of the eighth-seeded Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans most recent game was a, 107-103, loss to the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. All-Star Anthony Davis led his club in both points and rebounds with 36 and 14, respectively. Point guard Jrue Holiday followed suit with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double on the night.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #11 - Jrue Holiday #9 - Rajon Rondo #55 - E'Twaun Moore #23 - Anthony Davis #50 - Emeka Okafor

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Concussion, Questionable), Kyle Korver, (Right foot soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Pelicans) - Rajon Rondo, (Right wrist sprain, TBD), Alexis Ajinca, (Right knee injury, Out), DeMarcus Cousins, (Left achilles rupture, Out), Frank Jackson, (Right foot fracture, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second and final meeting between the Cavaliers and Pelicans in 2017-18.

Cleveland has defeated New Orleans in each of their last three visits at The Q, winning by an average of 10.0 points (102.3-92.3) and limiting the Pelicans to just .399 shooting from the field over that stretch.

The Cavs did, however, drop their first contest to the Pelicans earlier this season on October 28 by a score of 123-101. In the loss, James tallied 18 points, eight assists and three rebounds while NOLA's Davis posted 30 points and 14 rebounds.

From an individual perspective, Kevin Love has had plenty of success when playing against NOLA. The forward has posted a double-double in 16 of his 23 career meetings against New Orleans, including in each of the last four matchups. In those previous four games against the Pelicans, Love is averaging 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.7 minutes. In October's contest between the Cavs and Pelicans, Love tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds.

