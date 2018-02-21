CavsWizards Game Preview - February 22, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (34-22) are back on the court following the All-Star Break with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Washington Wizards (33-24) on Thursday night. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

With the Wine & Gold's last contest coming a little over a week ago (February 13), it's easy to forget that the club is looking to extend a four-game winning streak heading into Thursday night's contest.

The Cavs' recent string of wins have given the squad a boost of confidence as they head into the season's unofficial second half. The Wine & Gold have scored at least 120 points in each of those four-straight games, which is the first time Cleveland has accomplished that feat in franchise history. Over that span (since February 7), the Cavs are averaging 126.0 points (.543 FG%), 27.5 assists (10.8 turnovers) and 17.0 three-pointers (.479 3FG%, 68-142). Cleveland has won by an average of 12.0 points during their four-game win streak (126.0-114.0).

From an individual perspective, LeBron James is averaging 30.0 points (.553 FG%, .455 3FG%), 9.5 rebounds and 13.0 assists in 39.3 minutes during the Cavs’ win streak. In his squad's most recent win over the Thunder, James posted 37 points to go along with eight boards and dimes.

JR Smith has also been on a tear in the last five games. In the first quarter of each of the last five matchups, Swish has shot 17-18 (.944) from the field, including a perfect 13-13 (1.000) from three-point territory, while averaging 9.4 points (47 points). Smith (1,883 3FGM) recently passed Dirk Nowitzki (1,879 3FGM) for 11th all-time in career three-pointers made on February 13 at Oklahoma City.

Newcomers Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr., who were all acquired at the Trade Deadline on February 9, are averaging a combined 49.5 points on .514 (37-72) shooting from the field and .467 (14-30) from beyond the arc. Clarkson, Hood and Nance Jr. tallied 14, 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench in the Cavs' win over OKC last Tuesday.

Speaking of the Cavs' reserves, the bench has scored at least 50 points in three-straight games for the first time since December 2013 (12/13/13-12/17/13). On the season, the Cavs’ reserves are averaging 41.6 points (fourth-highest in NBA).

As Cleveland looks to snag their fifth win in a row, they'll have to power past a Wizards team that is missing All-Star point guard, John Wall. Despite missing Wall, Washington tallied a two-game mini win streak as they went into the Break.

With Wall out, Bradley Beal has been the Wizard's main option. In their last game against the New York Knicks, Beal went off, posting 36 points on 14-22 shooting. Beal also netted four-of-seven from beyond the arc. Otto Porter Jr. followed Beal in scoring with 22 points in 38 minutes.

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Thursday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Flyers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Wizards game (8:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #16 - Cedi Osman #23 - LeBron James #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #3 - Bradley Beal #31 - Tomas Satoransky #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #5 - Markieff Morris #13 - Marcin Gortat

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Wizards) - John Wall, (Left knee surgery, Out), Tim Frazier, (Nasal fracture surgery, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Wizards and Cavaliers look to do battle on Thursday night, the Cavs have had the upper hand so far this season, topping Washington twice in their first two meetings.

Overall, the Cavaliers are 9-3 in the last 12 matchups against the Wizards. In the two victories against Washington in 2017-18, the Cavs have averaged 118.0 points on .515 (87-169) shooting from the field, .426 (26-61) from three-point range and .900 (36-40) from the foul line.

Thursday's matchup will also be the first time these two teams play each other during the 2017-18 season at The Q, where Cleveland is 18-3 over their last 21 home games (since November 7).

After the final whistle on Thursday night, the Cavs and Wizards will round out their four-game regular season series on Thursday, April 5 in Cleveland. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

On Deck

Following Thursday's dual with the Wizards, the Cavs will head down to Memphis on Friday for the second leg of a back-to-back as they take on the Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then return back to The Land on Sunday for the first of a five-game homestand when they battle the Spurs at 3:30 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then square off against the Brooklyn Nets (February 27, the Philadelphia 76ers (March 1), the Denver Nuggets (March 3), and the Detroit Pistons (March 5) all in succession at Quicken Loans Arena.

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Thursday's matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels.