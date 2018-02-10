CavsCeltics Game Preview - February 11, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (32-22) continue their three-game road trip when they battle the Boston Celtics (40-17) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

As the Wine & Gold prep for the second game of their road trip, they currently own a two-game winning streak after topping the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Wednesday and dropping the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

In their 123-107 win on Friday, the Cavaliers cruised past the Hawks with a limited number of players after Thursday's wild trade deadline. It was their second straight game with at least 120 points and 11th time this season (10-1 record).

The Cavaliers saw four of their five starters notch double digit points, including LeBron James who posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists in 41 minutes for his second-straight triple double of the season. Defensively, the Cavs held the Hawks to 37-85 (.435) shooting from the field and gave up just four second chance points.

The Wine & Gold reserves took it upon themselves to help support the squad with their limited roster. Cleveland received 57 points from the bench against Atlanta and are averaging a franchise-record 41.3 bench points per game this season (fifth-best in NBA). The reserves have produced 50+ points on 10 occasions this campaign.

Kyle Korver led the the way off the bench with a season-high 30 points. He also tallied a positive plus/minus score with plus-18 while canning seven triples.

Let's not forget about Jeff Green either. No. 32 notched 24 points while grabbing three rebounds and three assists in the victory. Green also went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Cedi Osman found success in his first start of the season for the Wine & Gold, posting 16 points, grabbing six rebounds and dropping five dimes in 39 minutes.

The Cavs will look for another total team effort and should witness the debuts of their newest additions when they tipoff against the Celtics on Sunday afternoon as George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. all participated in Saturday's practice.

The Celtics have won five of their last seven games and currently sit half a game behind the Toronto Raptors for the top slot in the Eastern Conference. However, they have dropped two of their last three and are looking to avoid falling into a slump heading into the All-Star Break.

Boston was unable to come out on top against the Indiana Pacers in Beantown on Friday night, falling 97-91. The C's were only able to get help from most of their starting lineup with four players scoring in double-digits. Kyrie Irving led the way with 21 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #16 - Cedi Osman #23 - LeBron James #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #11 - Kyrie Irving #7 - Jaylen Brown #0 - Jayson Tatum #42 - Al Horford #46 - Aron Baynes

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Celtics) - Gordon Hayward, (Left ankle rehab, Out), Shane Larkin, (Right knee soreness, Out), Marcus Smart, (Left hand laceration, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Sunday afternoon's contest between the Celtics and the Cavaliers will be the third and final meeting this regular season. They have split their first two meetings this campaign with the Wine & Gold taking the first contest on October 27, 2017 and the Celtics taking the January 3 matchup. In total, the Wine & Gold are 14-4 over the last 18 matchups against Boston (includes 2015 & 2017 Playoffs).

The first contest between the two clubs saw LBJ narrowly miss a triple-double to begin the season after he posted 29 points, 16 boards and nine assists in the 102-98 win. Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving both led the Celtics with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Boston was able to bring the series to 1-1 after topping the Cavs, 102-88, in early January. Once again, James led the Cavs in the loss with 19 points. Terry Rozier led the C's with 20 points while coming off the bench.

This season, the Cavaliers are 24-12 against Eastern Conference opponents.

On Deck

Following Sunday's contest with the Celtics, the Cavs will head out west on Tuesday to duel with the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final game before the All-Star Break. The Wine & Gold will then return to action on Thursday, February 22 when they battle the Washington Wizards in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

