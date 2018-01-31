CavsHeat Game Preview - January 31, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (29-20) begin their two-game homestand tonight as they battle the Southeastern Division's Miami Heat (29-21). Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Detroit Pistons, 125-114, last night in Motown, the Wine & Gold eye a return to the win column in the second leg of a back-to-back.

Despite being topped in Detroit yesterday, the Cavs' offense is still putting up solid numbers. Last night, LeBron James scored 21 points, added seven assists and six rebounds. Channing Frye bucketed 20 points off the bench while Isaiah Thomas tallied 19 points, good for his seventh-straight game where he has scored in double digits.

Since November 1, the Cavs have scored at least 100 points in 20 consecutive home games, their longest streak since the 1988-89 season (27 straight home games, 11/19/88-3/2/89). In total, the offense is putting up 114.3 points on .503 shooting from the field, 26.2 assists and 12.3 three-pointers per contest over that 18-game home stretch.

A huge contributor to their scoring proficiency is thanks to the club's reserves who are averaging a franchise-record 41.2 points this season, which ranks fourth in the NBA. Last night, the Cavs received 62 points from their bench, their fourth time with at least 60 bench points in 2017-18 (71 at MIN on 1/8, 64 vs. ATL on 11/5 and 61 vs. POR on 11/2). As mentioned, Channing Frye led the reserves with a season-high 20 points on 6-9 (.667) shooting and 4-7 (.571) from long range off the bench last night in Detroit. It was his seventh 20-point game as a member of the Cavaliers.

As the Cavaliers look for their third win in four games tonight, they'll take on a Miami Heat squad that is neck-and-neck with Cleveland in the Eastern Conference standings. With one more loss than the Wine & Gold, the Heat currently sit in fourth place just .5 games behind the Cavs.

Miami has been a strong team so far this season with their best play coming just before the new year on December 30 when the club went on a seven-game win streak through January 14. Since December 30, the club is 15-4 and is currently on another mini-streak which sits at two games.

The Heat head into tonight's battle with the Cavs after sweeping their season series with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. In their 95-88 win over the Mavs, the squad saw three of their starters notch double-digit points with big man Hassan Whiteside leading the way with 25 points. Whiteside also posted 14 rebounds, giving his club plenty of opportunities to convert them into buckets.

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, WUAB 43

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James TBD #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #7 - Goran Dragic #8 - Tyler Johnson #0 - Josh Richardson #16 - James Johnson #21 - Hassan Whiteside

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Non-displaced fracture, left hand fifth metacarpal, Out)

Status Update: (Heat) - Rodney McGruder, (Left tibia surgery, Out), Okaro White, (Left foot surgery, Out), Dion Waiters, (Left ankle surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

The Cavaliers and Heat will play in their second of three regular season meetings tonight at The Q. This will also be the second time this season that the Cavs have played the Heat in a back-to-back contest.

In their first matchup, the Wine & Gold defeated the Heat, 108-97, on November 28 at The Q, leading by as many as 34 points in their wire-to-wire victory. In the first half, the Cavaliers scored a season-high 75 points on .617 (29-47, 8-18 3FG) shooting from the field.

The Cavs are 5-1 in their last six home games against Miami, outscoring them by an average of 14.9 points (108.2-93.3) during that span.

The final matchup of the season between Cleveland and Miami will take place in the Sunshine State at AmericanAirlines Arena on March 25.

Following Wednesday night's battle with Miami, the Cavs will debut their brand new Nike City Edition gray jerseys on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then hit the road against Orlando on February 6 before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 7 at home.

