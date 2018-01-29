CavsPistons Game Preview - January 30, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (29-19) travel to Detroit for a Tuesday night tilt with the Pistons (22-26) in the second game of a home-and-home series. Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into the Motor City, the Wine & Gold hold a two-game winning streak following their most recent win on Sunday night over the Pistons, 121-104, at The Q.

In the victory over Tuesday night's host, the Cavs broke a 95-95 tie by closing out the game on a 26-9 run. Cleveland ended the night with at least 120 points for the ninth time this season (8-1 record), shooting 42-83 (.506) from the field, 15-35 (.429) from three-point range and 22-26 (.846) from the foul line.

A big contributor to Cleveland's 29th win this season came from their ability to spread the ball evenly. In fact, the Wine & Gold had 27 total assists, which helped keep the Pistons guessing on defense. The Cavs also had a 20-4 edge in fast break points for some easy buckets, which added up by the final whistle.

When it comes to individual performances, LBJ once again had himself a stellar all-around night. James registered his 27th double-double of the season with a game-highs of 25 points (8-15 FG, 8-9 FT) and 14 assists to go along with eight rebounds. Over the last three games, James is averaging a near triple-double with 26.3 points (.527 FG%), 9.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.67 steals in 38.7 minutes.

Kevin Love also posted a double-double with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3FG) and a team-high 11 rebounds in 27 minutes against Detroit. With his third three-pointer on Sunday night, Love (552 3FGM w/CLE) passed Wesley Person (550 3FGM) for the fifth-most triples in franchise history.

Heading into Tuesday's rematch with the Pistons, Cleveland has shot at least .500 from the field in 10 of their 12 games against Central Division opponents this season. They are averaging 113.3 points on a combined .504 shooting and 24.4 assists in their 12 division games (8-4 record). On the season, the Cavs have connected on .500 of their field goal attempts or better on 21 occasions (17-4 record), including in three of the last four games.

As the Cavs eye their third-straight win, the Pistons are still looking to right the ship after dropping their seventh-straight contest on Sunday. Motown's midseason slump comes after the team started the 2017-18 season with a 22-18 before falling to fourth place in the Central Division standings.

Despite their recent woes, the Pistons kept pace with the Cavs through most of the game on Sunday night, leading Cleveland 61-58 at the half until the Wine & Gold's offense took over in the second stanza.

In the loss, five Pistons posted double-digit points with Tobias Harris and Anthony Tolliver - who replaced an injured Avery Bradley - tallied 20 points apiece through four quarters. Big man Andre Drummond posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Johnson notched 14 points off the bench.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tuesday night's contest will be the third time the Cavs and Pistons meet this season, closing out their two-game, home-and-home series in Detroit.

Including Sunday's win, the Cavaliers are 3-0 in their last three meetings against Detroit, winning by an average margin of 25.7 points (121.7-96.0). The Wine & Gold have also out-shot their Central Division rivals from the field (.541-.410) and from three-point range (.510-.365), while dishing out 28.0 assists (10.0 turnovers) in those three matchups.

The last time the Cavs and Pistons met at Little Caesars Arena (Tuesday's venue), Cleveland led by as many as 39 points in their 116-88 win on November 20 and allowed an opponent season low in points (88). It was also the first time the two teams played at the brand new arena since it was completed in 2017.

Following Tuesday night's dual between Motown and The Land, the two squads will square up one more time this season on March 5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

After Tuesday's matchup in Detroit, the Cavs head back home on Wednesday to battle the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. (ET) in the first contest of a two-game homestand. It will be the second time this season the Cavaliers have played the Heat in a back-to-back contest. The Wine & Gold will then square off against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, which will showcase the debut of Cleveland's brand-new gray City Edition uniforms. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

