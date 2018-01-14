CavsWarriors Game Preview - January 15, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (26-16) return to The Land on Monday for a Martin Luther King Day showdown with the Golden State Warriors (35-9). Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland will aim to get back on track following a tough road trip and get off to a strong start to their upcoming three-game homestand.

The Cavaliers have proven that they can turn things around when they play at The Q this season. In fact, Cleveland has won 13 consecutive games at The Q (since November 7), their longest home win streak in a single season since the 2014-15 season (18-straight, 1/19/15-4/5/15). Over this stretch, the Cavs are averaging 114.3 points (.506 FG%, .411 3FG%) and 25.9 assists and have shot at least .500 from the field in each of their last five home games.

When it comes to playing on MLK Day, the Cavaliers have also done well at home. When the holiday became nationally recognized in 1986, Cleveland has played on MLK Day 16 times (9-7 record). Tomorrow is the 11th time the Cavs will play on the holiday at home and will just be the fifth time the Cavs have played on MLK Day at Quicken Loans Arena (2002 vs. Miami, 2014 vs. Dallas, 2015 vs. Chicago, 2016 vs. Golden State).

Another important factor to the club's success at home, and all season long, comes off the bench. The Cavs' reserves are on pace to set single season franchise records in bench points per game at 41.1 (36.9 in 1991-92) and free throw percentage at .806 (.805 in 1991-92).

A win over the Warriors won't come easy, however. Golden State has won 11 of their past 13 contests since they topped the Cavs on Christmas Day, 99-92, at Oracle Arena in San Francisco. Additionally, they tallied five-straight wins from December 30 to January 8.

Heading into Monday night's showdown in The Land, the Warriors are currently riding a two-game win streak with their most recent victory coming against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

In the high-scoring affair, the Warriors tallied 127 total points with three separate players notching 24-plus points (Thompson-26, Durant-25, Curry-24). Klay Thompson, the squad's leading scorer, hit 11 of 16 shots, while also posting two three pointers on five attempts. Coming off an sprained ankle injury, Steph Curry tallied six rebounds and nine assists to go along with his 24 points.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #30 - Stephen Curry #11 - Klay Thompson #23 - Draymond Green #35 - Kevin Durant #27 - Zaza Pachulia

Status Update: (Cavs) - Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Warriors) - Omri Casspi, (Low back soreness, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As already stated, the Cavs and Warriors are somewhat familiar with each other. The two clubs battled on Christmas afternoon last month with GS taking the "W".

In the loss, Cleveland was led by Kevin Love in points with 31, while LBJ and Jae Crowder notched 20 and 15 points, respectively. Dwyane Wade came of the bench, tallying 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Of course, fans from both ends of the spectrum realize these two teams have a much deeper history than their dual on December 25. The two teams have met in the NBA Finals the each of the last three seasons with the Warriors taking the 2015 and 2017 titles and the Cavaliers grabbing their first NBA Championship in franchise history in 2016.

The Cavaliers have excelled against the entire Western Conference this season, especially at Quicken Loans Arena; the Cavs are undefeated against Western Conference opponents at home this season (6-0). Going back to January 21, 2015, the Cavs are 37-6 in their home games against the West.

On Deck

As the Cavs continue their three-game homestand, they'll battle the Orlando Magic on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. matinee showdown. The Wine & Gold will then hit the road on Tuesday January 23 against the San Antonio Spurs before coming back to The Land on January 26 to finish off their seasons series with the Indiana Pacers.

