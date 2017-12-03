CavsBulls Game Preview - December 4, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (16-7) hit the road and head to the Windy City for a Monday night, Central Division showdown with the Chicago Bulls (3-18). Tipoff from the United Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After topping the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-111, on Saturday night, the Cavs own the longest winning streak in the NBA with 11-straight-wins.

Over this stretch, the Cavs have outscored opponents by an average of 9.7 points (112.8-103.1). The last time Cleveland had a win streak this long was during the 2014-15 season (12 in a row from 1/15/15-2/5/15). The team record for consecutive wins is 13 twice (3/7/09-3/31/09 and 1/16/10-2/11/10).

The Cavs have also won six-straight road games, which is just one shy of tying their franchise record of seven straight road victories (four times, most recently 11/21/97-12/17/97).

The Wine & Gold's excellence this season stems from their explosiveness on offense. Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in 16 consecutive games (114.4 PPG since Nov. 1) for the first time since the 1988-89 season (16 games, 1/29/89-3/2/89). The last time the Cavs had scored 100+ points in 17 straight contests was a 19-game streak from 12/02/1988 to 01/11/1989.

The squad's three-point game has been top-notch as well. The Cavs have nailed at least 10 three-pointers in 12 straight games, averaging 13.5 triples per game (.392 3FG%) in that span. The team record for consecutive games with 10 or more threes is 16 twice (10/25/16-11/29/16 and 3/9/16-4/5/16).

The Cavs showcased these feats Saturday night against Memphis, shooting .560 (42-75) from the field, .458 (11-24) from beyond the arc and .913 (21-23) from the free throw line. That’s already the fourth time this season the Cavs had a game with percentages of at least .500 from the field, .400 from three-point range and .900 from the charity stripe (also 10/20 at MIL, 11/3 at WAS, 11/20 at DET).

Cleveland will look to make it 12 straight when they take on a struggling Bulls team. Chicago sits at the bottom of the Central Division standings with three total wins, but still have a few bright spots such with rookie Lauri Markkanen and big man Robin Lopez.

In the Bulls' recent loss to the Sacramento Kings, Markkanen notched 14 points and five rebounds while Lopez tallied 14 points as well alongside five rebounds and four assists. Following Chicago's matchup with the Cavs, they'll head to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #32 - Kris Dunn #7 - Justin Holiday #45 - Denzel Valentine #24 - Lauri Markkanen #42 - Robin Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (NWT, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Bulls) - Bobby Portis, (Right arm, TBD), Nikola Mirotic, (Face, TBD), Cameron Payne, (Foot, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Cavs defeated the Bulls in the first matchup by a score of 119-112 at The Q on Oct. 24. In the victory, six Cavaliers scored in double-digits: James (34), Love (20), Green (16), Crowder (11), Wade (11), and Korver (11).

Cleveland shot 43-83 (.518) from the field, assisting on 28 of their 43 made baskets, and went 16-38 (.421) from three-point range. The Cavs also received 46 points from the bench.

In total, the Cavs are 4-1 within the Central Division and have won two on the road.

The squads will face off two more times this season, with their next matchup coming later this month on December 21st in Cleveland before wrapping up the season series on March 17th in the Windy City.

On Deck

Following Monday's contest with Chicago, the Cavaliers are heading back home for a Wednesday-night contest with the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then hit the road again to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening. Friday's contest will be the first leg of a back-to-back series for Cleveland as they tipoff against the Philadelphia 76ers the following night in The Land at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE