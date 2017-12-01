CavsGrizzlies Game Preview - December 2, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (15-7) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-13) at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night as they aim for their 11th win in a row. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After dropping the Atlanta Hawks, 121-114, on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold continue to roll past opponents as their win streak reaches double digits.

With ten-straight victories, the Cavaliers are a force to be reckoned with thanks to their outstanding shooting. Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in all 10 games during the win streak. The last time the Cavs have won 10 straight games while also scoring at least 100 points was April 4-21, 1993.

In total, the Wine & Gold are averaging 112.5 points over their past ten contests, outscoring opponents by an average of 10.2 points over that stretch. They are also averaging 23.8 assists, while shooting .384 from deep and .800 from the foul line.

Following their win in Atlanta, the Cavs finished the month of November with a 12-3 record (7-1 on road) and had their most wins in a month since January 2016 (13-3).

Against the Hawks, the team shot 41-79 (.519) from the field and set a season-high with 30 assists. The Cavaliers also put on a three-point clinic, posting a season-high 18 treys in Thursday’s win. This increases their streak to 11 straight games with at least 10 triples. They are averaging 13.7 threes per game in that span (.388 3FG%).

Saturday's showdown will be a matchup against two teams trending in opposite directions as Memphis comes to The Land on a nine-game losing streak. On November 27, J.B. Bickerstaff took over for David Fizdale as the club's bench boss after Fizdale was let go by the organization.

While the team is still trying to find its identity, the Grizzlies will look to longtime leader Marc Gasol as they aim to get back on the right path. Gasol, who has played the five spot in Memphis since 2008 and just passed Zach Randolph for most field-goals-made in franchise history in his squad's most recent, 104-95, loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Before tipping off against the Cavs, the Grizzlies will take on the Spurs again on Friday night in the second of a home-and-home series. In their last matchup, Memphis was led by guard Tyreke Evans who dropped 22 points in the loss. Alongside Evans, four other Grizzlies scored in double digits (Ennis III-15, Harrison-13, Gasol-10, McLemore-10).

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #23 - Ben McLemore #12 - Tyreke Evans #24 - Dillon Brooks #0 - JaMychal Green #33 - Marc Gasol

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (NWT, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Grizzlies) - Brandan Wright, (Groin, Out), Mike Conley, (Left achilles, Out), Wayne Selden Jr., (Right quad, Out), Chandler Parsons, (Right ankle, Questionable), Mario Chalmers, (Right ankle, Questionable),

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Saturday's contest between the Cavaliers and Grizzlies will be the first of two during the 2017-18 season. The two clubs split their 2016-17 series with each team picking up a win on their home floor.

Cleveland holds a 16-4 all-time home record against the Grizzlies. Defensively, the Cavs have held Memphis to under 100 points in 13 of the 20 contests at The Q, including nine of the last 11. Also in their 20 home meetings, Cleveland has limited the Grizzlies to an average of 94.0 points on .444 shooting from the field, including .314 from three-point range.

The last time these two teams faced off at The Q, Cleveland picked up a 103-86 win on Dec. 13, 2016. That night, three players had at least 20 points and five rebounds (Kevin Love-29/13, LeBron James-23/6, J.R. Smith-23/5) for the Cavs, who held the Grizzlies to 35-86 (.407) shooting from the field, including just 4-22 (.182) from beyond the arc.

Following Saturday's battle, the Cavs and Grizzlies will meet one more time this year when they tipoff again in Memphis on February 23, 2018.

