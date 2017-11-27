CavsSixers Game Preview - November 27, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (12-7) travel to the City of Brotherly Love for a Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-7). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are streaking as of late, knocking down seven-straight wins with their most recent victory coming on Black Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland's 100-99 win over Charlotte required a well-rounded offensive effort from the entire club (six players scored in double digits). This helped propel the Cavs to victory after they trailed 98-93 with 3:33 left in the game before closing it out on a 7-1 run, holding the Hornets to 0-8 from the field over that stretch.

The Wine & Gold's recent offensive explosion isn't just limited to their last game. The club has been on a roll this month, scoring at least 100 points in all 12 November matchups (114.3 PPG this month, 3rd-highest in NBA), while seven players are averaging at least 8.0 points over their seven-game win streak: LeBron James (27.1), Kevin Love (18.6), Kyle Korver (12.4), Jae Crowder (12.3), Dwyane Wade (12.0), J.R. Smith (8.9) and Jeff Green (8.3).

LBJ, specifically, has been a tear during the streak. His success from behind the arc has been a key contribution to the Cavs' recent string of wins, shooting .488 (21-43) from three-point range. On the season, he is connecting on a career-best .422 from long range and is on pace to have his second season with at least a .550 FG% and .400 3FG%. LeBron also notched his second triple-double of the season (57th of career) with a game-high 27 points, a season-high tying 16 rebounds, a game-high 13 assists and a game-high three blocks in 40 minutes against the Hornets.

Alongside LeBron, Cleveland's veteran core has been the staple of the club's success this season. However, it seems that the opposite is true in Philadelphia, where there's an extremely young, but talented core trying to make a statement in the league.

The young core of top draft picks has given Philly a winning record so far this season, but the most impressive part about this team is their speed. From each tipoff, the club is taking it hard to their opponents. They proved this in their November 22nd contest with the Portland Trailblazers after they went on a 16-0 run to start the first quarter.

Since November 20th, the Sixers are on a three-game winning streak with their most recent "W" coming against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. In the 130-111 rout, six Philly players scored in double digits with veteran forward JJ Redick leading the way. Redick tallied 29 points, five rebounds and one assist, while the big Croat Dario Dario Saric tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Canadiens (7:30 p.m.) and the Cavs – 76ers game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #17 - JJ Redick #33 - Robert Covington #9 - Dario Saric #21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Questionable)

Status Update: (76ers) - Nik Staukas, (Sprained right ankle, Out), Markelle Fultz, (Right shoulder soreness, Out), James Michael McAdoo, (Two-way contract, Out), Justin Anderson, (Shin splints, Out), Ben Simmons, (Left elbow injury, TBD), Joel Embiid, (Cold, Probable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

On Monday, the Cavs will tipoff against the Philadelphia 76ers for the first of four regular season matchups. Cleveland has won each of their last four visits to Philly.

Dating back to November 9, 2013, Cleveland is 12-1 against the Sixers, winning each of the last nine meetings. That's good for the Wine & Gold's longest active win streak over a single opponent. Over those nine contests, the Cavs have won by an average margin of 9.0 points (104.2-95.2).

LBJ has appeared in nine games against the Sixers since returning to the Cavs in 2014-15 (all wins), averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 34.8 minutes (also six double-doubles and one triple-double).

Following the final whistle in Philly, the two teams will face each other next month in The Land for an 8:00 p.m. (ET) dual on Saturday, December 9th.

On Deck

Following Monday's matchup with the Sixers, the Cavs will take on the Miami Heat in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then travel down south for a quick roadie against Atlanta on Thursday before hiking back to The Land on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual with the Memphis Grizzlies.

