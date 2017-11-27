#CavsSixers Game Preview - November 27, 2017

Wells Fargo Center 7:00 p.m. ET
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Nov 27, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (12-7) travel to the City of Brotherly Love for a Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-7). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are streaking as of late, knocking down seven-straight wins with their most recent victory coming on Black Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cavaliers
Cavs Visit 76ers
From where to catch all the action to Monday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.

Where to Watch:

FOX Sports Ohio

Where to Listen:

WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 FM La Mega

Five Keys:

Joe G.'s guide to a victory.

Game Notes:

Learn more about Monday's matchup.

Discuss Forum:

Join Wine & Gold Nation and get into the convo.

Cleveland's 100-99 win over Charlotte required a well-rounded offensive effort from the entire club (six players scored in double digits). This helped propel the Cavs to victory after they trailed 98-93 with 3:33 left in the game before closing it out on a 7-1 run, holding the Hornets to 0-8 from the field over that stretch.

The Wine & Gold's recent offensive explosion isn't just limited to their last game. The club has been on a roll this month, scoring at least 100 points in all 12 November matchups (114.3 PPG this month, 3rd-highest in NBA), while seven players are averaging at least 8.0 points over their seven-game win streak: LeBron James (27.1), Kevin Love (18.6), Kyle Korver (12.4), Jae Crowder (12.3), Dwyane Wade (12.0), J.R. Smith (8.9) and Jeff Green (8.3).

LBJ, specifically, has been a tear during the streak. His success from behind the arc has been a key contribution to the Cavs' recent string of wins, shooting .488 (21-43) from three-point range. On the season, he is connecting on a career-best .422 from long range and is on pace to have his second season with at least a .550 FG% and .400 3FG%. LeBron also notched his second triple-double of the season (57th of career) with a game-high 27 points, a season-high tying 16 rebounds, a game-high 13 assists and a game-high three blocks in 40 minutes against the Hornets.

Alongside LeBron, Cleveland's veteran core has been the staple of the club's success this season. However, it seems that the opposite is true in Philadelphia, where there's an extremely young, but talented core trying to make a statement in the league.

The young core of top draft picks has given Philly a winning record so far this season, but the most impressive part about this team is their speed. From each tipoff, the club is taking it hard to their opponents. They proved this in their November 22nd contest with the Portland Trailblazers after they went on a 16-0 run to start the first quarter.

Since November 20th, the Sixers are on a three-game winning streak with their most recent "W" coming against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. In the 130-111 rout, six Philly players scored in double digits with veteran forward JJ Redick leading the way. Redick tallied 29 points, five rebounds and one assist, while the big Croat Dario Dario Saric tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Canadiens (7:30 p.m.) and the Cavs – 76ers game (7:00 p.m.).

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon

#5 - JR Smith

#23 - LeBron James

#99 - Jae Crowder

#0 - Kevin Love

#25 - Ben Simmons

#17 - JJ Redick

#33 - Robert Covington

#9 - Dario Saric

#21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Questionable)

Status Update: (76ers) - Nik Staukas, (Sprained right ankle, Out), Markelle Fultz, (Right shoulder soreness, Out), James Michael McAdoo, (Two-way contract, Out), Justin Anderson, (Shin splints, Out), Ben Simmons, (Left elbow injury, TBD), Joel Embiid, (Cold, Probable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

On Monday, the Cavs will tipoff against the Philadelphia 76ers for the first of four regular season matchups. Cleveland has won each of their last four visits to Philly.

Dating back to November 9, 2013, Cleveland is 12-1 against the Sixers, winning each of the last nine meetings. That's good for the Wine & Gold's longest active win streak over a single opponent. Over those nine contests, the Cavs have won by an average margin of 9.0 points (104.2-95.2).

LBJ has appeared in nine games against the Sixers since returning to the Cavs in 2014-15 (all wins), averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 34.8 minutes (also six double-doubles and one triple-double).

Following the final whistle in Philly, the two teams will face each other next month in The Land for an 8:00 p.m. (ET) dual on Saturday, December 9th.

On Deck

Following Monday's matchup with the Sixers, the Cavs will take on the Miami Heat in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then travel down south for a quick roadie against Atlanta on Thursday before hiking back to The Land on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cavs.com Wrap Up from Philly

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from the City of Brotherly Love to recap the Wine & Gold's victory against the Sixers on Monday.

Cavs at Sixers - November 27, 2017

Cavs.com Wrap Up from Philly
Cavs.com Wrap Up from Philly

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from the City of Brotherly Love to recap the Wine & Gold's victory against the Sixers on Monday.
Nov 27, 2017  |  04:02
#CavsSixers Postgame: Jeff Green - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Postgame: Jeff Green - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  03:14
#CavsSixers Postgame: Kevin Love - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Postgame: Kevin Love - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  03:18
#CavsSixers Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  03:06
#CavsSixers Postgame: Coach Lue - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Postgame: Coach Lue - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  01:49
#CavsSixers On-Court Postgame: LeBron James - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers On-Court Postgame: LeBron James - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Allie Clifton following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:16
James Scores 30
James Scores 30

LeBron James scores 30 points on 12-22 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and 6 assists.
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91

LeBron James was too much for the 76ers to handle scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Cavaliers 113-91 win. Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia in the loss.
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:21
DWade Rejects Embiid
DWade Rejects Embiid

Joel Embiid thinks he has an easy putback but Dwyane Wade is there to deny him in the paint.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:13
Green Rocks the Rim
Green Rocks the Rim

Great ball movement by the Wine & Gold results in an emphatic flush by Jeff Green.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:16
Featured Highlight: LBJ Soars for the Slam
Featured Highlight: LBJ Soars for the Slam

Kevin Love drops it off to LeBron James who soars for the monster finish.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:14
LeBron Beats the Buzzer
LeBron Beats the Buzzer

LeBron James tracks down his own miss and nets the triple before the first half buzzer in this Goodyear 'More Driven' highlight.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:23
Swish with the Slam
Swish with the Slam

JR Smith and LeBron James work the two-man game as Swish takes the dish from LBJ and throws the hammer down.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:09
Green Blows Past the Defense
Green Blows Past the Defense

Jeff Green darts past the Sixers defense for the easy layup.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:14
Jeff Green Puttin' in Post Work
Jeff Green Puttin' in Post Work

Jeff Green backs down the rookie and takes him to school in the post.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:16
LBJ Gets Things Going in the First Quarter
LBJ Gets Things Going in the First Quarter

LeBron James gets off to a fast start in Philly from inside and beyond the arc.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:41
#CavsSixers Shootaround: LeBron James - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Shootaround: LeBron James - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Nov 27, 2017  |  07:03
#CavsSixers Shootaround: Coach Lue - November 27, 2017
#CavsSixers Shootaround: Coach Lue - November 27, 2017

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Nov 27, 2017  |  03:19
Practice: Dwyane Wade - November 26, 2017
Practice: Dwyane Wade - November 26, 2017

Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Sunday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Nov 26, 2017  |  11:55
Practice: Coach Lue - November 26, 2017
Practice: Coach Lue - November 26, 2017

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Sunday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Nov 26, 2017  |  02:50
