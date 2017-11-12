CavsKnicks Game Preview - November 13, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (6-7) face off against the New York Knicks (7-5) on Monday night for the third matchup on their current four-game road trip. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After topping the Dallas Mavericks, 111-104, on Saturday in Texas, the Cavs hope to keep the ball rolling as they head to the Big Apple.

The entire 2017-18 campaign has been an offensive explosion for the Wine & Gold. The club has scored at least 110 points in five straight games (since Nov. 3), including their most recent victory against the Mavs. The Cavs are currently averaging 118.6 points on .495 (209-422) shooting from the field, .396 (55-139) from three-point range and .870 (120-138) from the foul line over that stretch.

That offensive spark continued against Dallas as five players tallied double digit points (Love-29, James-19, Smith-17, Crowder-15, Korver-13).

Love, with his team-high 29 points on Saturday, has been performing quite well this season - a fact further enforced by his play in the last three games. Love has been averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.0 minutes, while also shooting .556 (25-45) from the field, .545 (6-11) from three-point range and .917 (22-24) from the foul line over the past three contests.

On Monday against the Knicks, the Cavaliers will not only look to continue their winning ways, but redeem themselves after dropping their first matchup with New York last month.

Latvian superstar, Kristaps Porzingis, has stepped up his play so far this season. Porzingis, New York's first round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has excelled this season despite missing his club's November 8th matchup against the Orlando Magic. Porzingis came back even stronger in New York's most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, dropping 34 points, five rebounds and two assists. On the season, Porzingis is averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Of course, basketball isn't a one-man game. The Knicks will need to continue to support Porzingis not only against the Cavs, but all season long. Enes Kanter, who came over in the Carmelo Anthony trade, has helped, averaging 13.6 ppg and 10.6 rpg from the five spot. Kanter scored 17 points and snagged 13 boards against the Kings on Saturday.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#4 - Iman Shumpert #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #55 - Jarrett Jack #5 - Courtney Lee #3 - Tim Hardaway Jr. #6 - Kristaps Porzingis #00 - Enes Kanter

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Knicks) - Kristaps Porzingis, (Sprained left ankle, contused right elbow, Probable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned above, the Cavs are looking to take their first win against the Knicks this season after falling to New York, 114-95, back on October 29th.

Despite the loss, Cleveland has been extremely successful against NYK over the past few seasons. In fact, the Wine & Gold have won 10 of its last 11 games against New York, including seven in a row at Madison Square Garden, Monday night's venue.

Over the Cavs’ seven straight wins at MSG, the Wine & Gold have won by an average margin of 12.3 points (104.4-92.1). Cleveland has also shot .486 from the field (.398 from beyond the arc) while holding the New York to .412 shooting (.342 3FG%).

Going forward, these two clubs will tie up their regular season series in the final month of the 2017-18 regular season (April 9 at NYK & April 11 at CLE).

On Deck

Following the Cavs' trip to the Big Apple, the club will wrap up their four-game roadie when they tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold return home on Friday, November 17th for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual against the L.A. Clippers.

