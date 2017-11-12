#CavsKnicks Game Preview - November 13, 2017
Madison Square Garden 7:30 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (6-7) face off against the New York Knicks (7-5) on Monday night for the third matchup on their current four-game road trip. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).
After topping the Dallas Mavericks, 111-104, on Saturday in Texas, the Cavs hope to keep the ball rolling as they head to the Big Apple.
Cavs Visit Knicks
From where to catch all the action to Monday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
The entire 2017-18 campaign has been an offensive explosion for the Wine & Gold. The club has scored at least 110 points in five straight games (since Nov. 3), including their most recent victory against the Mavs. The Cavs are currently averaging 118.6 points on .495 (209-422) shooting from the field, .396 (55-139) from three-point range and .870 (120-138) from the foul line over that stretch.
That offensive spark continued against Dallas as five players tallied double digit points (Love-29, James-19, Smith-17, Crowder-15, Korver-13).
Love, with his team-high 29 points on Saturday, has been performing quite well this season - a fact further enforced by his play in the last three games. Love has been averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.0 minutes, while also shooting .556 (25-45) from the field, .545 (6-11) from three-point range and .917 (22-24) from the foul line over the past three contests.
On Monday against the Knicks, the Cavaliers will not only look to continue their winning ways, but redeem themselves after dropping their first matchup with New York last month.
Latvian superstar, Kristaps Porzingis, has stepped up his play so far this season. Porzingis, New York's first round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has excelled this season despite missing his club's November 8th matchup against the Orlando Magic. Porzingis came back even stronger in New York's most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, dropping 34 points, five rebounds and two assists. On the season, Porzingis is averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
Of course, basketball isn't a one-man game. The Knicks will need to continue to support Porzingis not only against the Cavs, but all season long. Enes Kanter, who came over in the Carmelo Anthony trade, has helped, averaging 13.6 ppg and 10.6 rpg from the five spot. Kanter scored 17 points and snagged 13 boards against the Kings on Saturday.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#4 - Iman Shumpert
#5 - JR Smith
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#55 - Jarrett Jack
#5 - Courtney Lee
#3 - Tim Hardaway Jr.
#6 - Kristaps Porzingis
#00 - Enes Kanter
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out)
Status Update: (Knicks) - Kristaps Porzingis, (Sprained left ankle, contused right elbow, Probable)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
As mentioned above, the Cavs are looking to take their first win against the Knicks this season after falling to New York, 114-95, back on October 29th.
Despite the loss, Cleveland has been extremely successful against NYK over the past few seasons. In fact, the Wine & Gold have won 10 of its last 11 games against New York, including seven in a row at Madison Square Garden, Monday night's venue.
Over the Cavs’ seven straight wins at MSG, the Wine & Gold have won by an average margin of 12.3 points (104.4-92.1). Cleveland has also shot .486 from the field (.398 from beyond the arc) while holding the New York to .412 shooting (.342 3FG%).
Going forward, these two clubs will tie up their regular season series in the final month of the 2017-18 regular season (April 9 at NYK & April 11 at CLE).
On Deck
Following the Cavs' trip to the Big Apple, the club will wrap up their four-game roadie when they tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold return home on Friday, November 17th for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual against the L.A. Clippers.
Cavs.com Wrap Up from the Big Apple
Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod checks in from The Garden to recap the Wine & Gold’s thrilling victory in the Big Apple.
Cavs at Knicks - November 13, 2017
| 05:18
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Kyle Korver - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Monday's 104-101 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 03:38
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 104, Knicks 101
LeBron James scores 23 points, dishes out 12 assists as the Cavaliers come back to beat the Knicks after trailing by 23 points.
| 03:05
#CavsKnicks Postgame: JR Smith - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the media following Monday's 104-101 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 02:19
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Monday's 104-101 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 00:50
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Coach Lue - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday's 104-101 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 03:37
Cavs Hit Big Threes Down the Stretch
Kyle Korver and LeBron James hit clutch triples down the stretch to propel the Wine & Gold to a comeback victory in the Big Apple.
| 00:47
LBJ with the Tough And-One
LeBron James takes it strong to the basket and finishes the tough bucket, plus the foul.
| 00:22
DWade with the Hoop and the Harm
Dwyane Wade throws in the high floater, plus the foul.
| 00:20
Channing Frye with the Rejection
Channing Frye gets defensive in the paint for the stuff.
| 00:14
Crowder Cans the Triple to Beat the Clock
Jae Crowder knocks down the trey to beat the shot clock buzzer.
| 00:15
LBJ Muscles Home the And-One
LeBron James takes it strong to the basket and finishes through contact.
| 00:19
LeBron Skies for the Slam
LeBron James blows past the Knicks defense and soars for the slam.
| 00:08
Featured Highlight: DWade Lobs LBJ
Dwyane Wade throws the high-handoff to LeBron James for the easy alley-oop slam.
| 00:08
Crowder Finishes Through Contact
Jae Crowder takes it strong to the basket and finishes the tough bucket, plus the foul, in this Goodyear 'More Driven' highlight.
| 00:29
#CavsKnicks Shootaround: 1-on-1 w/ JR Smith
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod caught up with JR Smith prior to Monday's shootaround at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
| 03:02
#CavsKnicks Shootaround: LeBron James - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
| 04:32
#CavsKnicks Shootaround: Coach Lue - November 13, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
| 01:36