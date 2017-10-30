CavsPacers Game Preview - November 1, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavs (3-4) aim to get back on track Wednesday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers (4-3) for a divisional showdown. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold dropped their last outing to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, 114-95. The Cavaliers should expect the club's stars to take the reigns as they attempt to bounce back from a slow start to their 2017-18 season.

On Sunday against New York, LeBron James notched 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Kevin Love tallied 22 points and 11 boards.

Cavs fans may witness some history on Wednesday evening as both LeBron and Tristan Thompson are closing in on two significant milestones in their careers.

James (28,959 PTS) needs 41 points to become the seventh player in league history to reach 29,000, as well as the youngest to do so (32 years and 306 days), passing Kobe Bryant (33 years, 199 days).

TT is 17 offensive rebounds away from passing John ‘Hot Rod’ Williams (1,620) for second place in Cavs history. Thompson (2,466 DREB) can also move up to seventh in defensive rebounds if he passes Larry Nance (2,494 DREB).

As the Cavs look for their third divisional win of the season, the Pacers will try to keep their momentum going after dropping the Sacramento Kings last night 101-83.

Against the Kings, Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers in scoring, tallying 17 as well as three rebounds and four assists. Thaddeus Young followed, scoring 15 assists and four rebounds.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus young #11 - Domantas Sabonis

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Pacers) - Myles Turner, (Concussion, Out), Glenn Robinson III, (Ankle, Out), Edmund Sumner, (Left knee surgery rehabilitation, Out), Domantas Sabonis, (Upper respitory infection, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers will play the first of four regular season contests against the Indiana Pacers in 2017-18.

Cleveland defeated Indiana, 3-1, in last year’s four-game regular season series. Overall, the Cavs have won 13 of their last 17 games against the Pacers, which includes a 4-0 sweep in the first round of the 2017 Playoffs.

The Wine & Gold's record is even more outstanding at home. The club has won nine straight contests versus Indiana at The Q dating back to March 30, 2014 (regular season and playoffs). Over that stretch, the Cavs are averaging 107.7 points on .482 shooting and a .392 mark from three-point range.

The two teams will meet again at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 before concluding the series at The Q on Jan. 26.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's matchup, the Cavs will head to Washington D.C. on Friday night to take on the Wizards at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will return to The Land for a Sunday afternoon matinee game with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

