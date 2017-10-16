CavsCeltics Game Preview - October 17, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers will open their 2017-18 regular season on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

With the preseason come and gone, fans got an exciting opportunity to see everything from new uniforms, new faces and solid player performances. Now that the 2017-18 campaign is afoot, all eyes are set on Tuesday night's opener against Boston.

The Cavs are looking to snag a win against the team they defeated in last year's Eastern Conference Finals with a new-look starting lineup. Wine & Gold nation can be confident in returners like LeBron James and Kevin Love merging with newcomers Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.

During the preseason, Wade quickly became a fan favorite, averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during 19 minutes per. The former NBA MVP Rose has also been welcomed to The Land with open arms. DRose started four of five games this preseason and notched 11.0 points per game and 78.6 percent from the floor.

Other veterans showcased their talents as well. Jeff Green made numerous highlight reel plays including two monster jams against the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls. Jose Calderon scored a team-high 18 points against Orlando in the preseason finale highlighted by a third quarter buzzer-beating triple.

The Celtics come to Cleveland with a 4-0 preseason record as well as their own set of new faces. Boston made headlines signing free agent forward Gordon Hayward who spent the prior seven seasons with the Utah Jazz. During the preseason, Hayward averaged nine points in 23 minutes per game.

The 2017 Atlantic Division Champion Celtics added Kyrie Irving after acquiring him in a trade that sent Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and a 2019 first round draft pick to Cleveland. Irving finished the preseason averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 assists in 24 minutes per game.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #9 - Dwyane Wade #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #11 Kyrie Irving #20 - Gordon Hayward #0 - Jayson Tatum #7 - Jaylen Brown #42 - Al Horford

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), LeBron James, (Left ankle, Questionable)

Status Update: (Celtics) - Marcus Morris, (Sore right knee, Out), Aron Baynes, (Hyper-extended left knee, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

On Tuesday night, the Cavs and Celtics will play for the first time since May 25, when the Wine & Gold came away with the 135-102 win earning their fourth Eastern Conference title in team history as well as a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals.

Both teams made significant strides over the offseason to help improve their chances of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond. As mentioned, the two squads were involved in a blockbuster trade in August that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

The two teams have a long history that dates back well before last year's playoff series. Both squads have played 241 total games since Cleveland's inaugural season in 1970-71. The Celtics hold the lead in regular season wins, 124-78, but the Cavaliers have been making strides in terms of closing that gap over the past few seasons. In fact, the Wine & Gold are 7-4 in their past 11 regular season meetings with the Celtics.

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Cavs and Celtics will meet two more times. The next tango will come on January 3 in Beantown. The Cavaliers will travel once more to TD Garden on February 11 to round out the regular season series.

