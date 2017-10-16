#CavsCeltics Game Preview - October 17, 2017
Quicken Loans Arena 8:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers will open their 2017-18 regular season on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
With the preseason come and gone, fans got an exciting opportunity to see everything from new uniforms, new faces and solid player performances. Now that the 2017-18 campaign is afoot, all eyes are set on Tuesday night's opener against Boston.
The Cavs are looking to snag a win against the team they defeated in last year's Eastern Conference Finals with a new-look starting lineup. Wine & Gold nation can be confident in returners like LeBron James and Kevin Love merging with newcomers Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
During the preseason, Wade quickly became a fan favorite, averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during 19 minutes per. The former NBA MVP Rose has also been welcomed to The Land with open arms. DRose started four of five games this preseason and notched 11.0 points per game and 78.6 percent from the floor.
Other veterans showcased their talents as well. Jeff Green made numerous highlight reel plays including two monster jams against the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls. Jose Calderon scored a team-high 18 points against Orlando in the preseason finale highlighted by a third quarter buzzer-beating triple.
The Celtics come to Cleveland with a 4-0 preseason record as well as their own set of new faces. Boston made headlines signing free agent forward Gordon Hayward who spent the prior seven seasons with the Utah Jazz. During the preseason, Hayward averaged nine points in 23 minutes per game.
The 2017 Atlantic Division Champion Celtics added Kyrie Irving after acquiring him in a trade that sent Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and a 2019 first round draft pick to Cleveland. Irving finished the preseason averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 assists in 24 minutes per game.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: NBA on TNT
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#1 - Derrick Rose
#9 - Dwyane Wade
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#11 Kyrie Irving
#20 - Gordon Hayward
#0 - Jayson Tatum
#7 - Jaylen Brown
#42 - Al Horford
Cavs Face Celtics
From where to catch all the action to Tuesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), LeBron James, (Left ankle, Questionable)
Status Update: (Celtics) - Marcus Morris, (Sore right knee, Out), Aron Baynes, (Hyper-extended left knee, TBD)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
On Tuesday night, the Cavs and Celtics will play for the first time since May 25, when the Wine & Gold came away with the 135-102 win earning their fourth Eastern Conference title in team history as well as a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals.
Both teams made significant strides over the offseason to help improve their chances of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond. As mentioned, the two squads were involved in a blockbuster trade in August that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
The two teams have a long history that dates back well before last year's playoff series. Both squads have played 241 total games since Cleveland's inaugural season in 1970-71. The Celtics hold the lead in regular season wins, 124-78, but the Cavaliers have been making strides in terms of closing that gap over the past few seasons. In fact, the Wine & Gold are 7-4 in their past 11 regular season meetings with the Celtics.
Following Tuesday's matchup, the Cavs and Celtics will meet two more times. The next tango will come on January 3 in Beantown. The Cavaliers will travel once more to TD Garden on February 11 to round out the regular season series.
#AllForOne Opening Night Fan Guide
Fans in attendance will be greeted at their seats with an Opening Night Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic and a Light-up Bracelet presented by Tissot. The Opening Night T-shirt was selected and voted on by Wine & Gold United members and boldly displays the new Cavs Global Shield across the chest, part of the Cavs modernized brand and logo collection. MORE DETAILS
On Deck
Following their matchup with the Celtics, the Cavs will take their first road trip of the season as they head to Milwaukee to battle the Bucks on Friday, October 20th. Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Derrick Rose – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cavs vs. Celtics - October 17, 2017
| 00:50
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Dwyane Wade – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:00
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Jae Crowder – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:55
#CavsCeltics Postgame: LeBron James – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 06:49
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Lue – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 07:17
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Kevin Love – October 17, 2017
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 102-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:48
LeBron James Talks Cavs Opening Night Win
Kristen Ledlow catches up with LeBron James following the Cavaliers opening night win over the Celtics.
| 01:48
Game Recap: Cavaliers 102, Celtics 99
LeBron James posts 29 points and 16 rebounds to go along with nine assists as the Cavaliers take down the Celtics 102-99.
| 03:42
KLove Hits Clutch Triple
Kevin Love nets the late triple to put the Wine & Gold ahead for good.
| 00:10
DWade Throws the High-Handoff to LBJ - October 17, 2017
Dwyane Wade finds LeBron James on the backcut for the alley-oop finish.
| 00:09
LBJ Finds Green for the Slam - October 17, 2017
LeBron James finds a cutting Jeff Green for the monster flush down the lane.
| 00:16
The Wingfoot: Opening Night Premiere
The Goodyear Wingfoot makes its regular season debut. Hear what the squad had to say about the new partnership.
| 01:12
Rose Beats the Third Quarter Buzzer - October 17, 2017
Derrick Rose gives the Wine & Gold the lead back heading into the fourth quarter with a buzzer-beating triple to close out the third.
| 00:23
LBJ Spins and Slams - October 17, 2017
LeBron James puts a nifty spin move on the Celtics and throws the hammer down.
| 00:24
Experience Intel: LeBron with the Rejection - October 17, 2017
Experience Intel with this unique angle of LeBron James' block on Jayson Tatum.
| 00:11
Experience Intel: J.R. Lobs TT - October 17, 2017
Experience Intel with this unique angle of J.R. Smith throwing the pretty lob pass to Tristan Thompson.
| 00:14
LBJ Skies for the Easy Layup - October 17, 2017
Derrick Rose throws the outlet pass to a streaking LeBron James who glides in for the easy two.
| 00:19
DWade Nets the Jumper Plus One - October 17, 2017
Dwyane Wade knocks down the jumper despite the contact and heads to the line for the three-point play opportunity.
| 00:11
TT with the Tough And-One - October 17, 2017
LeBron James finds Tristan Thompson in transition for the tough bucket, plus the foul.
| 00:07
Featured Highlight: LBJ with the Swat
Jayson Tatum thinks he has his first NBA bucket but LeBron James has other plans.
| 00:19
We Are in This Together
The Cavaliers, alongside members of the Cleveland community, discuss what truly matters outside the world of sports.
| 00:59
Cavaliers 2017 Open Video
Check out the new Cavaliers player intro that plays in-arena prior to the starting lineups being announced.
| 01:12
Experience the Open Video from In-Arena
From the court projection to the Humongotron, experience the Cavaliers open video for the 2017-18 season.
| 02:53
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Dwyane Wade - October 17, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 02:34
Practice: J.R. Smith - October 16, 2017
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 04:02
Practice: Derrick Rose - October 16, 2017
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 08:18
Practice: Coach Lue - October 16, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 07:25
Practice: Kevin Love – October 15, 2017
Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Sunday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 08:33
Practice: Coach Lue – October 15, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Sunday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 03:19
Practice: Jae Crowder – October 15, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder spoke with the media following Sunday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 05:11