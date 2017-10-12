CavsMagic Game Preview - October 13, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers round out the 2017 Preseason with a road trip to Orlando on Friday night. Tipoff against the Magic from the Amway Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland (0-4) is looking to end exhibition play on a high note before they battle the Boston Celtics in the home opener on Tuesday, October 17.

Despite watching the Cavs drop their last preseason game to the Chicago Bulls, 108-94, fans got to see a preview of things to come with the majority of the rotation players seeing the floor, including LeBron James.

In his first action this preseason, James posted 17 points, five rebounds and three assists over the course of 30 minutes. James also got the opportunity to play with former teammate, and good friend, Dwyane Wade for the first time in a Wine & Gold uniform.

Other notables from Tuesday's contest included Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert who scored 13 points apiece.

Orlando (3-2) will also be finishing up preseason play on Friday night. They trounced the San Antonio Spurs in their last matchup by a score of 103-98. Forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Simmons led the Magic in scoring with 27 and 20 points, respectively.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Rangers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Magic game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #9 - Dwyane Wade #4 - Iman Shumpert #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #4 Elfrid Payton #17 - Jonathan Simmons #4 - Aaron Afflalo #00 - Aaron Gordon #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), LeBron James, (Left ankle, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - Evan Fornier, (Sprained right ankle, TBD), Adreian Payne, (Fractured fourth metacarpal, left hand, Out), Terrence Ross, (Strained right hamstring, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

When it comes to the Cavs domination of the Magic during the regular season, it's more than just impressive. Cleveland is currently on a 17-game winning streak dating back to 2012-13 season.

Over the course of the streak, the Wine & Gold have outscored the Magic by 15.2 points (109.1-93.9), winning by double-digits in 10 of the 17 meetings. In addition, Cleveland has shot .475 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, while averaging 25.1 assists (11.8 turnovers) during that streak.

In terms of the two teams' overall record, the Wine & Gold lead the Magic in, 54-48, over 102 regular season meetings.

Cleveland and Orlando will play a total of four times during the 2017-18 regular season with their first game taking place in less than two weeks when the Cavs travel to the Amway Center on October 21.

On Deck

Following their matchup with the Magic, the Cavs start prepping for the 2017-18 NBA regular season. Their first matchup of the season will take place Tuesday, October 17 at Quicken Loans Arena against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE