#CavsMagic Game Preview - October 13, 2017
Amway Center 7:00 p.m. ET
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty
Game Summary
The Cavaliers round out the 2017 Preseason with a road trip to Orlando on Friday night. Tipoff against the Magic from the Amway Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
Cleveland (0-4) is looking to end exhibition play on a high note before they battle the Boston Celtics in the home opener on Tuesday, October 17.
Despite watching the Cavs drop their last preseason game to the Chicago Bulls, 108-94, fans got to see a preview of things to come with the majority of the rotation players seeing the floor, including LeBron James.
In his first action this preseason, James posted 17 points, five rebounds and three assists over the course of 30 minutes. James also got the opportunity to play with former teammate, and good friend, Dwyane Wade for the first time in a Wine & Gold uniform.
Other notables from Tuesday's contest included Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert who scored 13 points apiece.
Orlando (3-2) will also be finishing up preseason play on Friday night. They trounced the San Antonio Spurs in their last matchup by a score of 103-98. Forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Simmons led the Magic in scoring with 27 and 20 points, respectively.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Rangers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Magic game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#1 - Derrick Rose
#9 - Dwyane Wade
#4 - Iman Shumpert
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#4 Elfrid Payton
#17 - Jonathan Simmons
#4 - Aaron Afflalo
#00 - Aaron Gordon
#9 - Nikola Vucevic
Cavs Face Magic
From where to catch all the action to Friday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), LeBron James, (Left ankle, Out)
Status Update: (Magic) - Evan Fornier, (Sprained right ankle, TBD), Adreian Payne, (Fractured fourth metacarpal, left hand, Out), Terrence Ross, (Strained right hamstring, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
When it comes to the Cavs domination of the Magic during the regular season, it's more than just impressive. Cleveland is currently on a 17-game winning streak dating back to 2012-13 season.
Over the course of the streak, the Wine & Gold have outscored the Magic by 15.2 points (109.1-93.9), winning by double-digits in 10 of the 17 meetings. In addition, Cleveland has shot .475 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, while averaging 25.1 assists (11.8 turnovers) during that streak.
In terms of the two teams' overall record, the Wine & Gold lead the Magic in, 54-48, over 102 regular season meetings.
Cleveland and Orlando will play a total of four times during the 2017-18 regular season with their first game taking place in less than two weeks when the Cavs travel to the Amway Center on October 21.
On Deck
Following their matchup with the Magic, the Cavs start prepping for the 2017-18 NBA regular season. Their first matchup of the season will take place Tuesday, October 17 at Quicken Loans Arena against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, Magic 106
Jose Calderon scores 18 points and dishes five assists to lead the Cavaliers to victory over the Magic, 113-106.
Cavs at Magic - October 13, 2017
| 01:49
#CavsMagic Postgame: Derrick Rose - October 13, 2017
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose spoke with the media following Friday's preseason victory against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
| 02:13
#CavsMagic Postgame: Coach Lue - October 13, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Friday's preseason victory against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
| 02:25
Calderon Beats the Buzzer - October 13, 2017
Jose Calderon beats the third quarter buzzer with a bank shot triple.
| 00:18
Zizic with the Up-and-Under - October 13, 2017
Kyle Korver drops it off to Ante Zizic who makes a pretty post move for the layup.
| 00:18
Tristan with the Putback Slam - October 13, 2017
Tristan Thompson hustles down the floor and throws down the putback slam.
| 00:13
Featured Highlight: Wade Breakaway Slam
The Wine & Gold get down the floor in a Flash as Dwyane Wade deposits the fastbreak dunk.
| 00:09
DWade with the Scoop and Score - October 13, 2017
Dwyane Wade goes schoolyard on the Magic with the crafty scoop shot.
| 00:10
DRose with the Hoop and the Harm - October 13, 2017
Derrick Rose explodes to the basket and gets the bucket to fall, plus the foul.
| 00:09
Cavs.com 1-on-1 with Dwyane Wade
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod goes 1-on-1 with Dwyane Wade for an exclusive interview prior to Friday's shootaround in Orlando.
| 02:34
#CavsMagic Shootaround: Jae Crowder - October 13, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround in Orlando.
| 01:24
#CavsMagic Shootaround: Coach Lue - October 13, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround in Orlando.
| 00:15