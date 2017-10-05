CavsPacers Game Preview - October 6, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers continue preseason play on Friday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland (0-1) will look to get back on track after dropping Wednesday night's decision, 109-93, to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the loss, a number of players shined for the Cavs, including guard Kay Felder and center Kevin Love who had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Some of the team's new stars also made a contributing effort including Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Jae Crowder who all started alongside JR Smith and Love.

While the Pacers may be out looking for revenge against the Cleveland team that swept them in last season's playoffs, they square off against the Wine & Gold with some new faces of their own. They made headlines this season, trading star forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Victor Oladipo and forward Domantas Sabonis.

The club's front office went through some changes this summer as well with NBA legend, Larry Bird, stepping down as Team President while Chad Buchanan was named the team's new General Manager.

The Pacers were victorious in their first game of the preseason, knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks, 104-86. Indiana's Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner led their squad in scoring with 17 points apiece.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Islanders game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pacers game (7:30 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #9 - Dwyane Wade #5 - J.R. Smith #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus Young #33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - LeBron James, (Left ankle, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left foot, Out), Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Cedi Osman, (Low back, Out)

Status Update: (Pacers) - Ike Anigbogu, (Right knee surgery rehabilitation, TBD), Trey McKinney-Jones, (Left shoulder rehabilitation, Out), Glenn Robinson III, (Left high ankle sprain, Out), Edmund Sumner, (Left knee surgery rehabilitation, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Cavs and Pacers have a long history together, dating back to 1970 when Cleveland was first granted an NBA Franchise.

While Indiana may lead Cleveland in regular season head-to-head wins (94-91), Cleveland has had the upper hand over the past few years.

In fact, the Cavs have won eight of the last twelve regular season meetings and swept their Eastern conference foes in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

During the 2017-18 regular season, the two clubs will play their first regular season game at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1 and will meet three more times over the course of the season (12/8 & 1/12 at IND, 1/26 at CLE).

On Deck

The Wine & Gold continue preseason action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavs round out the rest of the preseason with one more home contest at The Q on Tuesday, October 10 versus the Chicago Bulls. The team will then hit the road for their preseason finale against the Orlando Magic on October 13.

