Daily News - September 29, 2017

LeBron James (ankle) missed practice Thursday, is day to day

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James turned his left ankle at practice Wednesday night and didn't work out Thursday, according to a Cavaliers spokesman.

James, Cleveland's alpha and omega, underwent an X-ray which came back clear. A spokesman said James would be day to day.

James was injured during Dwyane Wade's first practice with the Cavs. Neither Wade nor James practiced Thursday, as Wade was attending to a personal matter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue mum on if Dwyane Wade comes off bench, but for now looks like J.R. Smith starts

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue said the Cavaliers have a "plan in place" on whether to use Dwyane Wade as a starter or off the bench, though he declined to disclose it Thursday.

J.R. Smith, meanwhile, said "as far as I know I'm still in the starting lineup." Without any trickery, Lue's starting shooting guard would either be Smith or Wade, with the other coming off the bench.

"If anything it makes us stronger, whether if I come off the bench or if he comes off the bench, however it works," Smith said after practice Thursday. Wade was excused to attend to personal business and is supposed to practice and meet with Cleveland media on Friday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2017 Training Camp Day 3 Notebook

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Even though he got a run with his new teammates on Wednesday night in Independence, essentially the first day of the Dwyane Wade Era in Cleveland tips off on Friday – when he joins his new squad for good after spending Thursday back in Chicago taking care of some personal stuff.

Just looking across the practice floor – seeing which players were running with first and second teams – it’s immediately evident his year’s team is loaded with veteran talent. For the next few days and weeks the challenge will be what Coach Tyronn Lue will do with his embarrassment of riches.

His first task will be to figure out what to do with his overflowing 2-guard spot – now consisting of Wade and two players, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, who’ve hit more triples over the last three seasons than anyone in the Eastern Conference. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

