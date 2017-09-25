Daily News - September 25, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade

Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook before the Cleveland Cavaliers speak at media day:

1. Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. And Paul George in OKC. Who knew that would happen when the Cavaliers walked off the court after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland?

2. You can add this to the list: Who knew that would be Kyrie Irving's last game with the Cavaliers. And that he'd end up with the Boston Celtics?

3. There will be a lot of topics at the Cavs media day, but perhaps the most interesting will be what LeBron James says about Irving leaving. And what James thinks of the Cavs adding Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Jeff Green, etc. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwayne Wade reaches buyout with Chicago Bulls; Should Cavaliers be willing to offer him starting job?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days before the start of training camp, veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls, making him an unrestricted free agent.

According to numerous reports, including one by our own Joe Vardon, Wade will strongly consider joining the Cavs, reuniting with his buddy LeBron James.

But there will be other suitors, including the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder, a remade Western Conference contender that recently traded for Carmelo Anthony. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwayne Wade reaches buyout with Bulls; source close to LeBron James believes Cavaliers may get him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Dwyane Wade has apparently reached a buyout from his $23.8 million contract with the Chicago Bulls and is strongly considering signing with the Cavaliers.

Wade, 35, is a close friend to LeBron James and won two NBA titles with him when the two played for Miami Heat. A source close to James expects Wade to ultimately choose Cleveland, and ESPN is reporting the Cavs are the "clear" favorite to get him.

Other contenders include the Spurs, the Heat, and the Thunder, so stay tuned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

