Daily News - September 25, 2017
David Liam Kyle - NBAE/Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade
Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook before the Cleveland Cavaliers speak at media day:
1. Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. And Paul George in OKC. Who knew that would happen when the Cavaliers walked off the court after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland?
2. You can add this to the list: Who knew that would be Kyrie Irving's last game with the Cavaliers. And that he'd end up with the Boston Celtics?
3. There will be a lot of topics at the Cavs media day, but perhaps the most interesting will be what LeBron James says about Irving leaving. And what James thinks of the Cavs adding Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Jeff Green, etc. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwayne Wade reaches buyout with Chicago Bulls; Should Cavaliers be willing to offer him starting job?
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days before the start of training camp, veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls, making him an unrestricted free agent.
According to numerous reports, including one by our own Joe Vardon, Wade will strongly consider joining the Cavs, reuniting with his buddy LeBron James.
But there will be other suitors, including the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder, a remade Western Conference contender that recently traded for Carmelo Anthony. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwayne Wade reaches buyout with Bulls; source close to LeBron James believes Cavaliers may get him
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Dwyane Wade has apparently reached a buyout from his $23.8 million contract with the Chicago Bulls and is strongly considering signing with the Cavaliers.
Wade, 35, is a close friend to LeBron James and won two NBA titles with him when the two played for Miami Heat. A source close to James expects Wade to ultimately choose Cleveland, and ESPN is reporting the Cavs are the "clear" favorite to get him.
Other contenders include the Spurs, the Heat, and the Thunder, so stay tuned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (9/25) New York Knicks sought Tristan Thompson for Carmelo Anthony, Cavaliers rebuffed Cleveland.com
- (9/25) Cavaliers training camp begins with numerous unresolved issues News-Herald
- (9/25) New faces, same goal as Cavaliers get ready for another season Medina Gazette
- (9/25) Dwayne Wade accepts buyout from Bulls; Cavaliers frontrunners to sign him Fearthesword.com
- (9/25) Knicks wanted Tristan Thompson for Carmelo Anthony Fearthesword.com
- (9/25) Wade seeks ‘right role’ in next destination Amico Hoops
- (9/25) Dwayne Wade reaches buyout agreement with Chicago Bulls, unsure of next move NBA.com
- (9/25) Athletes beat Donald Trump in the sport of trash talk SI.com
- (9/25) Chicago Bulls and Dwayne Wade reach agreement on buyout NBCSports.com
- (9/25) Knicks wanted Cavs’ Tristan Thompson in potential Carmelo Anthony Trade NBCSports.com
- (9/25) Dwayne Wade confirms buyout agreement with Bulls: ‘I feel I can still play’ Chicagotribune.com
- (9/25) Dwayne Wade, Bulls Reach Contract Buyout After 1 Season in Chicago Bleacher Report