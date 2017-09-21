Daily News - September 21, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James opened Bloomberg Global Business Forum with video message

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James was invited to open the first ever Bloomberg Global Business Forum with a message of inspiration to titans of industry and leaders of foreign nations gathered Wednesday in New York.

James, who is in Santa Barbara, Calif., with his Cavs teammates, delivered remarks in a video message that portrayed political unrest all over the world, showed missiles parading down the streets in North Korea, and advocated for action related to climate change.

James did not make any specific political statements, instead challenging forum attendees to "step up." The video in which he was featured included cameos by many people (including ordinary folks who took video selfies on their phones and computers) calling for change. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers, Tyronn Lue have already made huge changes ahead of training camp with more to come

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue watched the film from the Cavaliers' 2017 Finals losses to the Warriors, and saw some things he'd do differently if given the chance.

"But that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to work," Lue told cleveland.com in an interview this week, ahead of the 2017-18 training camp that starts Tuesday. "The Warriors are a great team, they'll be able to adjust, they have great players. But I've seen some things that I would experiment with and try to do."

Just what those experiments, those changes might be against a Warriors team that won 4-1 and blistered Cleveland with 121.6 points per game ... Lue didn't say. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA financials show that Cavs lost $18.3 million in 2016-17

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Cavs have said they're losing money.

Last January, Forbes reported that the Cavs lost $40 million during their championship season. A team source later told us that number was "conservative." The source also said the franchise would finish in the red again in 2016-17, though the loss wouldn't be as significant.

Tuesday, we got a look at exactly how much, with what has become an annual tradition: ESPN getting a copy of the league's "confidential" financial records.

According to the reporting of Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe, the Cavs had a net income of $21.7 million in 2016-17, but paid $15.2 million into the league's revenue-sharing pool and had a whopping luxury-tax bill of $24.8 million. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

