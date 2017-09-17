Daily News - September 16, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Iman Shumpert said Cavaliers players aren't surprised Kyrie Irving is gone

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert said he and his teammates were not surprised Kyrie Irving asked to be traded, but lamented that players and fans twisted in the wind for the month between the All-Star's request and departure to Boston.

"We all knew certain things about this team that's tough," Shumpert told Complex News' "Everyday Struggle" in a wide-ranging interview.

(The above link to Shumpert's video includes language that is not suitable for viewing at work, nor is it appropriate for children.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Nike unveils Cleveland Cavaliers' new "Statement Edition" uniforms

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- As they were for Game 5 and Game 7 of the 2015 NBA Finals and at times during the 2016 NBA season, the Cavaliers will be back in black for the new year.

Nike released Cleveland's new "Statement Edition" uniforms on Friday night and, as did the old black uniforms, the new threads feature the Cavaliers 'C' upon the chest with a black base.

The new uniforms will be worn for the first time on November 24, when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lloyd: No one plays fewer back-to-backs than the Cavs this season and other scheduling quirks

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

While the rest debate is sure to rage on in the NBA again this season, the league quietly did the Cavs a favor in terms of scheduling and back-to-backs. Consider it payback for last year.

Cleveland’s 13 back-to-backs this season are the fewest in the league after they led the NBA last year in back-to-backs with 18. (The league average this season is 14.4.)

Furthermore, nine times last year the Cavs had to change time zones as part of their back-to-back — which again was the most of any team in the league. This year, however, the Cavs cross time zones only three times, according to data provided by the team to The Athletic.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

