Daily News - September 14, 2017

Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas says 'Law & Order: SVU' acting gig was a blast

Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas says he "had a blast" filming a cameo appearance on "Law & Order: SVU" in New York City Wednesday.

Thomas tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on set with series executive producer Julie Martin and director Tricia Brock.

"One of the coolest things I've ever done," Thomas said in another tweet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers notebook: Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder comfortable with trade from Celtics to Cavs after initial shock, emotion

Author: Michael Beaven

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE: Jae Crowder smiled and laughed last Thursday at Cleveland Clinic Courts as he reflected on a recent conversation with Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavaliers were introducing Crowder, Thomas and Ante Zizic to local media members following the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

“I got the phone call [from Thomas],” Crowder said. “He said, ‘Good thing I’m going with you.’ That makes the transition a lot easier for us. I had just got traded to Boston a couple months before he did [three seasons ago], and they was talking about tanking and we were like, ‘What’s that? Lose on purpose?’ That’s not going to happen, so from that point on, we clicked and we knew we were on the same page with basketball and from that point on, the rest is history.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs camp snapshots: Edy Tavares

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

Walter “Edy” Tavares

Forward, third year

7-foot-3, 260 pounds

2016-17 NBA averages: 4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3 bpg- CLICK HERE to read full story.

