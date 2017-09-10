Daily News - September 10, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Hard-working Cavalier Jae Crowder will be fan favorite, Jeff Schudel says

Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’ll tell you now — Cavaliers fans are going to love Jae Crowder.

Crowder, along with guard Isaiah Thomas and center Ante Zizic, plus two draft picks, was acquired from the Celtics last month for guard Kyrie Irving.

Crowder, 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, is an unselfish defender who also can deliver from behind the arc and probably play tight end for the Browns. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Notes: Arena, Thomas, Wade

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A few Cleveland Cavaliers items you may have missed this past week:

After scrapping plans to renovate Quicken Loans Arena at the end of last month, the Cavs are all in once again. It’s true — plans for a $140 million arena renovation are back on.

The Cavs plan to fund half of that, with the other $70 million coming from public funding.

Along with all that, the Cavs’ lease will be extended an additional seven years, to 2034. The Q could also be in line, again, to host the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star Game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Handicapping the Insane 2018 NBA MVP Race

Author: Andrew Sharp

Publication: SI.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA season is close enough that Las Vegas has started releasing odds for the year to come, but we're also a few weeks too early for any serious previews. So let's stick with odds. It's the second week in September, and I'm ready to talk about the 2018 NBA MVP race.

If last year's MVP contest is any indication, the NBA's currently working with one of the deepest fields in its history. Hopefully this year we'll continue to build on the theme. More personal attacks on media members, more public sniping from league executives, more historic efficiency, more outrageous game-winners, and more drama that carries us right to the final week of the year. That's the dream. Let's do it all over again.

For now, here are my favorite bets on the board. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

