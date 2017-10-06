Daily News - October 6, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Iman Shumpert (sprained left foot) out 7-10 days; LeBron James may play Friday

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert suffered a sprained left foot in the first quarter Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason.

In a news release announcing Shumpert's diagnosis, which was confirmed by medical imaging Thursday morning, the Cavs said Shumpert would be out seven-to-10 days. Cleveland's last preseason game is Oct. 13 in Orlando -- eight days from now.

"We'll see how he feels," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. "He always heals pretty good. He heals faster than anyone I've ever seen. We'll just see how he feels." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade rave about Cavaliers' debuts, each other

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade made their Cleveland debuts Wednesday night, two Chicago-raised players with star-studded resumes who joined the Cavaliers on veteran's minimum contracts under different circumstances.

Let's just say they came away impressed, the 109-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks be damned.

"Man, man. It's the best team I ever played on," Rose said, though it wasn't precisely clear if he was talking about the Cavs' roster, or speaking specifically about floor spacing. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Terry Francona on LeBron James: I think he'll be rooting for the Indians

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to attend Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday between the New York Yankees and the hometown Indians.

James was the subject of a trolling Tweet by the Bronx Bombers earlier in the day which showed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player raising a Yankees cap above his head accompanied by the hashtag #PinstripePride.

Indians manager Terry Francona was asked about LeBron's loyalties, whether or not he remembered King James cheering for New York, and if he thinks James will cheer for the Yankees in this series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: