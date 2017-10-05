Daily News - October 5, 2017
Joe Sykes, Cavs.com
Cavaliers held preliminary discussion with Richard Jefferson's agent about tenuous roster spot
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers have a great problem on their hands, with so much new talent that two savvy veterans who played key roles on the last two Finals teams are fighting just to get on the court.
But with this problem, in the short term, is going to come a bit of pain. With the signing of Dwyane Wade last week, the Cavs now have 16 players under guaranteed contract. The most they can have when the season starts on Oct. 17 is 15.
Someone -- maybe someone you know -- has to go. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers may no longer lament a lack of playmakers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over the last few years the Cleveland Cavaliers expressed plenty of frustration with their lack of playmakers, an issue that became more obvious in the NBA Finals when playing against a team with a glut of them.
But if Wednesday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks was any indication, the chirping should settle this season.
"We definitely added that," Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said following the game. "I think guys are getting it. Now we have to start adding more. It's always a tough process when you have six or seven new guys and you've got to add stuff and you don't want to add too fast, you don't want to go too slow. For our first preseason game, our early offense stuff, I thought they did a good job handling that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cedi Osman was in 'shock' as first taste of NBA came earlier than expected
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cedi Osman's smile was as wide as his eyes on Wednesday night.
It didn't matter that Cavaliers rookie looked mostly overwhelmed during the the preseason opener. It didn't matter that he airballed a layup, tossing the ball from the right side of the hoop to the left and only catching a small sliver of the backboard. It didn't matter that he looked jittery and nervous when he first hopped off the bench.
For Osman, Wednesday was a dream come true, getting his first real taste of the NBA after abandoning everything he knew, everything that was comfortable for this this shot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
