Daily News - October 22, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Magic Make Cavaliers' 17-Game Streak Disappear
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Wrap-Up -- After losing 17 straight regular season contests to the Wine & Gold, the Magic had a lot of frustration to take out. And they did exactly that against a flat Cavaliers club on Saturday night at The Q.
For the first times since November 2012, the Magic topped Cleveland – building a three-touchdown lead late in the second quarter and barely looking back the rest of the way, handing Tyronn Lue’s squad the 114-93 defeat, their first of the season.
The Cavaliers were just beginning the process of figuring out the rotation when Derrick Rose went down with a left ankle injury late in Friday night’s win in Milwaukee. With Rose sidelined, Jose Calderon – who hadn’t yet played with LeBron James – got the start, and Cleveland’s rhythm was off from the opening tip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Getting excited about new look team
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook about the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers:
1. The Cavs really don't know what they're doing as a team, but already have become a good team. What does that mean? You can see the struggles getting set up on offense. There are some discouraging defensive breakdowns. But overall, they are an extremely smart team. The new faces have brought an added sense of purpose to the regular season.
2. In the first two games, the defense is better. That's especially true when it comes to players just knowing to clog the lane. Too often, the Cavs allowed opponents a superhighway to the rim last season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' lack of quality point guard depth should lead to LeBron James running second unit
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love said it best following the team's clunker against the Orlando Magic.
"It's just one of those nights," Love explained when asked what happened in Cleveland's 114-93 loss.
Yes, it's the NBA. Losses like Saturday are unavoidable, especially during an arduous 82-game regular season. It's three games into head coach Tyronn Lue's new experiment, one that features a plethora of lineup combinations, different rotations and new players to integrate -- all of which were expected to, and certainly are, leading to growing pains. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
