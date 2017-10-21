Daily News - October 21, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers remember Kyle Korver, beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-97

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE -- The Cavaliers may not be the 3-point shooting juggernaut they once were, but Kyle Korver is still on their side.

And he can make 'em, when given the chance.

Korver bombed away for five 3-pointers and the Cavs handled the Milwaukee Bucks 116-97 Friday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' bench, defense paid huge dividends in two wins

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE -- The Cavaliers are 2-0 in large part because they're defending and getting all kinds of help from their bench, which were problems a season ago.

Yes, the 2017-18 NBA campaign is in its infancy, so all of the early season caveats apply. But Cleveland is 35 points per game from its bench -- third best among teams to have played at least two games (fifth overall). And the Cavs' defensive rating (99.9) is also third among teams with at least two games and eighth overall.

Looking back to the 2016-17 season, which, you may recall, did end in a third consecutive Finals berth, the Cavs were 22nd in the league defensively (29th after the All-Star break) and 29th in bench scoring (29.1 ppg).

Kyle Korver scored 17 points off the bench Friday in a 116-97 win over Milwaukee and Jeff Green added 10 points. In a 102-99 win Tuesday over the Celtics, J.R. Smith scored 10. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Derrick Rose wanted a flagrant foul called on Greg Monroe, may miss game against Orlando

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE -- Derrick Rose wanted a flagrant foul called on Greg Monroe for fouling him around the neck in the fourth quarter of the Cavs' 116-97 win over the Bucks Friday night.

Rose didn't get the call he wanted, and the Cavs might not have their point guard for the next game.

Rose was going to the hoop with 10:12 left when Monroe, who is 6-11, wrapped his left hand around Rose's neck and pulled him out of the air. Rose twisted his left ankle on the fall. Coach Tyronn Lue said it was a sprain and said it was unlikely Rose would play against the Orlando Magic.

Rose stayed in against the Bucks to shoot his two free throws. Monroe, meanwhile, was only called for a common foul after the play was reviewed by referees. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: