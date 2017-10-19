Daily News - October 19, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James' ankle, Cavaliers' conditioning in question after beating Celtics

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James barely played any basketball for more than three weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

So, naturally, he went out in the season opener against the Celtics and logged 41 minutes, posting his typically outrageous stats in Cleveland's 102-99 win over Boston Tuesday night.

"He's an animal. I'm glad I'm on this side now," said new Cav Jae Crowder, who used to have to guard James when he played for the Celtics. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers are still getting used to each other, but 'will be scary when we get rolling'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- That didn't look like the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

It wasn't just the fresh Nike jerseys, eight new players on the bench, the first game without Kyrie Irving or a new, unconventional starting lineup. It was more than that.

In fairness, the full squad spent three days together before Tuesday's regular season opener. LeBron James' nagging injury cost them precious practice time together, opportunities to jell on the court during training camp and more chances to get comfortable in new roles. It's understood that this overhauled roster wasn't going to look playoff-ready for months.

But where was the record-setting 3-point team, the one that made at least double-digit triples in 10 straight playoff games last season? What was with all those inefficient midrange jumpers? For years, the team's motto was "layups and 3s." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving will be remembered for the good times in Cleveland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the crowd amped, Kyrie Irving pulled off his Celtics warmups -- a strange sight for everyone inside Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday -- wiped his Nike Kyrie 3 Clover Toes -- made specifically for Opening Night -- and went to center court where buddy Iman Shumpert was waiting.

The two players, who sometimes worked out together in Miami during the summer and played one-on-one games against each other following practices or shootarounds, did their old choreographed pregame handshake before Irving stood by himself at the free throw line waiting for tipoff.

Then came a brief greeting from Dwyane Wade followed by the moment many were anticipating, some dap from LeBron James, who said after the game he approached all the Celtics, not just Irving.

The tension was obvious. Anger filled The Q. Irving was greeted with boos every time he brought the ball up the floor. The All-Star points guard even received a technical for trash talking with James, only a few minutes after shouting something to old coach Tyronn Lue from across the court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: