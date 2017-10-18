Daily News - October 18, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers beat Kyrie Irving and his new team with old-fashioned play

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers have seven players who used to be teammates with Kyrie Irving.

Some of them, maybe several, did not want the organization to honor Irving with a video tribute during Cleveland's 102-99 win over the Boston Celtics on opening night, in what was Irving's first game at The Q since he asked to be traded in July.

Even Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wasn't excited about paying tribute to Irving during the game, multiple sources told cleveland.com, though the team's operations staff was prepared to do it late in the first quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers offer thoughts and prayers to Gordon Hayward following horrific ankle injury

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About six minutes into the NBA season opener, the early boos that filled Quicken Loans Arena were muted as Boston Celtics All-Star Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation after going up high for an alley-oop, bumping into LeBron James and landing awkwardly.

"I've never seen nothing like that before," Wade said. "Only thing you can do in that moment is pray for him. Like I said, pray for his family and he's going out to the locker room just give him some respect and love. It's tough in this game.

"You never want to see injuries, especially like that to a player that was really looking to have a big year in Boston. That's the part of the game of basketball that really sucks is the injury part of the game."

There were numerous storylines that surrounded the anticipated Eastern Conference Finals rematch, including Irving's return to Cleveland after a messy exit and the debut of Cleveland's new starting group. But by the midway point of the first quarter, none of that mattered. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland had a little of everything

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - About 10 minutes after Kyrie Irving walked into Quicken Loans Arena and made his way to the visitor's locker room on Tuesday, two young men in Irving Cavaliers jerseys converged on a table a couple floors above on the main concourse.

One young man wore a gold No. 2 Irving jersey that had been altered with tape to become a No. 23 jersey. He grabbed a marker and poster board from the table and wrote, "Kyrie is as fake as my jersey." The other young man, wearing a wine colored Irving jersey, simply wrote, "THE SHOT!"

Not far away, a woman wearing a Kevin Love jersey walked next to a man wearing a blue Irving jersey. She held a sign that read, "My brother is a traitor."

Irving's first night of "pushing my career forward" was about as wide-ranging as those fan signs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

