Daily News - October 17, 2017

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Oct 17, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers vs. Celtics, season opener: Preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics to open the entire 2017-18 NBA season on Tuesday.

When: 8 p.m.

TV: TNT - CLICK HERE to read full story.

5 biggest threats to a Cavs-Warriors Finals fourmatch
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As soon as the Cleveland Cavaliers walked off the Oracle Arena floor, following a 4-1 Finals loss, there were already visions of another championship matchup between the two juggernauts.

En route to the locker room, James grabbed Irving, put his arm around the talented young point guard and said, "We'll be back."

Well, maybe not Irving. The East runs through James' Cavaliers and Irving asked out of Cleveland earlier this summer, getting traded to the Boston Celtics. In order to get back to the Bay Area in June, Irving will have to topple his old squad, which won't be easy. With a revamped roster, James is eyeing his eighth straight Finals appearance and another crack at Golden State. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Meet the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers: Player breakdowns
Author: Matt Goul
Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers’ roster shakeup from this summer comes ahead Tuesday night in the season opener vs. Boston.

Nine players are new this season, so meet them in this roster slideshow.

We’ll start with the projected opening night starters and continue with players ordered by where they might fall in the rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links:

Tags
Lue, Tyronn, Cavaliers, Daily Press Links

Related Content

Lue, Tyronn

Cavaliers

Daily Press Links