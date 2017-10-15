Daily News - October 15, 2017
Cavaliers complete trade to Atlanta, release Kendrick Perkins
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Hawks completed a deal in which Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder were shipped to Atlanta to get the roster down to 15 guaranteed contracts by the start of the regular season Tuesday.
The Hawks get two future second-round picks as incentive for taking Jefferson and Felder off the Cavs' hands, as well as $3 million to pay their salaries.
The Hawks announced they were waiving both players. CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2017: Another big finish for Dwyane Wade? -- Bill Livingston
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- "I'm not going out this way."
In the series that made Dwyane Wade a superstar, almost no one expected what happened to occur.
The pre-LeBron James Miami Heat trailed Dallas, 2-0, in the 2006 NBA Finals. The Mavericks led by 13 points with half the fourth quarter of the third game remaining. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in any NBA series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers could be better than last season -- Terry Pluto
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 season:
Question: Why have you been so upbeat about the Cavs in many of your articles?
Answer: It's a legitimate question. The Cavs were a team that went to the NBA Finals for the last three seasons, then lost their second-best player. That's Kyrie Irving, who is an All-Star, healthy and in his prime. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
