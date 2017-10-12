Daily News - October 12, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James (ankle) shut down for preseason, Boston opener in question

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James woke up Wednesday with soreness in his sprained left ankle as feared, and is effectively shut down for the rest of the preseason.

James played his first exhibition game Tuesday and scored 17 points with eight turnovers in the Cavs' 108-94 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He had missed most of practice and the first three preseason games because of a sprained left ankle suffered Sept. 27, and all week he's warned that his ankle is not 100 percent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' film session prompts offensive changes, as starting unit searches for identity

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said days ago he was "pretty much" going to treat Tuesday night's fourth preseason game against the Chicago Bulls -- the first with their overhauled starting lineup -- like a regular season game.

After reviewing the film hours after the sloppy 108-94 loss, both Lue and Kevin Love admitted the Eastern Conference champs have some kinks to work out before Oct. 17.

"We did some different things today that they all pretty much liked," Lue said following the lengthy practice. "All got on the same page. It's a challenge when you've got a new team and you want to incorporate stuff, but you don't want to go too fast, you don't want to go too slow. You want to see what works. So we kind of scrapped some of the stuff we've been doing and we're going to just go in a different direction offensively with that first unit." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign rookie guard Isaac Hamilton from UCLA

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers signed rookie guard Isaac Hamilton out of UCLA, pushing the roster back to 20 players.

Hamilton, 23 years old and 6-4, played this summer with the Indiana Pacers at the Orlando Summer League. He's coming to Cleveland on a non-guaranteed deal and will surely be cut before the season starts. He'll be eligible to go to the Cavs' "G" League team in Canton.

Hamilton averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in college. He was undrafted. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: