Daily News - October 1, 2017

Tyronn Lue using Dwyane Wade as backup point guard early in training camp

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue isn't offering much when it comes to his plans for Dwyane Wade.

When asked whether Wade would start -- something he has done in all but 11 games of his exceptional 14-year career -- Lue only said that there was a plan in place. Moments later, when asked about a timeline for naming a starter, Lue facetiously asked when reporters would like an answer before walking away from the media session with a smile.

As training camp continues and the Cavs learn more about their newest addition, Wade's on-court role remains one of the biggest questions -- even if it's something he doesn't seem to care about. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James (ankle) out for Cavaliers' Wine & Gold scrimmage Monday

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James (left ankle) will not play in the Cavaliers' team scrimmage that is open to the public on Monday at The Q, coach Tyronn Lue said.

"It just wouldn't be smart," Lue said. He also said James was day to day.

Lue said James stepped on a teammate's foot while dribbling in transition during Wednesday night's practice and turned his ankle - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2017 Training Camp Day 5 Notebook

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

If Saturday afternoon’s practice at CCC is any indication – the Cavaliers will be champing at the bit to get after some dudes in different colored jerseys by the time Wednesday rolls around.

Even without LeBron James – still nursing the left ankle he rolled on Wednesday night – and Isaiah Thomas – who shot some free throws on an away hoop while the team scrimmaged – the competition was hot and heavy on Saturday. There’s talent everywhere on the floor, and these are alpha dogs who don’t like losing, even on the practice floor.

It’s a testament to that talent that Derrick Rose – three-time All-Star and former MVP – has somehow escaped all the attention those bona fides would normally accompany. He might have flown under the media’s radar through the first week of Camp, but he’s been opening the eyes of teammates and coaches in a serious way in every session. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

