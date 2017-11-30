Daily News - November 30, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Derrick Rose, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James -- Terry Pluto (video)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. When the Cavs signed Derrick Rose and later Dwyane Wade, I thought Rose had a better chance to help the Cavs long-term than Wade. Well, I was very wrong.

2. Rose had been working out during the summer with LeBron James. Reports were encouraging. He had a strong training camp with the Cavs. I talked to one NBA scout during the first week of the season who thought Rose looked much better than Wade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers get back to old 3-point identity during winning streak

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earlier this season, during a time when the Cleveland Cavaliers were starting Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade in the same backcourt, it appeared they had lost a big part of their identity.

Suddenly a team that was at the center of the 3-point revolution, burying opponents in the playoffs with the long ball, was attacking in a different, less efficient way.

Even moving Wade to a sixth man role, one where he's been much more comfortable, didn't completely fix the issue as the spacing in the starting lineup was off and the Cavs still weren't in the top half of the league in important 3-point categories. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, Game 22 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-7) play at the Atlanta Hawks (4-16) on Thursday.

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

