Daily News - November 24, 2017

Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Game 19 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (11-7) host the Charlotte Hornets (8-9) on Black Friday.

When: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio/NBA TV

#CavsHornets Game Preview - November 24, 2017

Author: Cavs Staff

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers (11-7) host the Charlotte Hornets (8-9) at Quicken Loans Arena for a Black Friday showdown. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are cruising into Friday's matchup on a six-game winning streak after topping the Brooklyn Nets, 119-109, Wednesday night in The Land.

Though the game was neck-and-neck throughout the first three quarters of play, the Cavs completely took over in the final 12 minutes of Wednesday's contest.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue learns best way to motivate LeBron James is to challenge him, even if contentious moments follow

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: When LeBron James was asked about Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue challenging him at halftime of Wednesday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets, James was clearly perturbed.

Perhaps not only because it happened, but because Lue revealed to the media what had been said behind closed doors.

"I told him at halftime, 'You messing around,' " Lue said after a 119-109 triumph at Quicken Loans Arena. "But I didn't say messing around."

