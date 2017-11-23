Daily News - November 23, 2017
LeBron James finds new way to impress Kyle Korver, other teammates during fourth-quarter scoring binge
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers could see the look in LeBron James' eyes.
For Love, the next step was clear.
"Sometimes it's being aggressive and picking your spots and other times it's, 'Get the hell out of the way,'" Love said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwayne Wade enjoying role as leader of Cavaliers' revamped bench
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue was noncommittal when asked about Dwyane Wade keeping the role of second-unit anchor when the team finally gets to full strength.
But the answer wasn't needed. Wade has earned that job.
"I enjoy it. I think we all do," Wade said following the Cavs' 119-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets. "In that second unit we stay talking. When we're on the bench our whole job is to, you know, come in and make a positive impact on the game and if we're down we're out there talking about what we need to do to help us get back. If we're up we're able to talk about what we need to do to extend. It's about getting stops in that unit. If we get stops then we can just play freely." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue didn't mind LeBron James being hit in the mouth
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Raise your hand if your were happy LeBron James was hit in the mouth Wednesday night.
Ty Lue? Is that you?
"Good," he said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
