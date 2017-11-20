Daily News - November 20, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jose Calderon to start for Cavaliers against Pistons

DETROIT -- Jose Calderon will make his second start for the Cavaliers at point guard this season when they play the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Calderon, 36, has appeared in just seven games, playing about 10 minutes in Friday's win over the Clippers because of Iman Shumpert's knee soreness. He's averaging 1.0 points and 0.7 assists.

"You see any other point guards around," cracked Tyronn Lue, when asked how he came to decide to play Calderon.

Isaiah Thomas completes hardest workout to date, says Cavaliers' approach helps build trust

DETROIT -- Isaiah Thomas ran from one end of the court to the other Sunday at Detroit's Cass Tech High, taking full strides before catching, shooting a 3, and repeating.

Back and forth Thomas went, moving faster than Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had ever seen since the team traded for him over the summer.

Thomas was even on the court for some five-on-zero work with the Cavs during their team practice Sunday, though Lue said neither Thomas nor any other player could do much because the floor was slippery.

Cavaliers assign rookie center Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

DETROIT -- The Cavaliers assigned rookie center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge of the G League, the Cavs announced Sunday.

Zizic, 20, has barely played for the Cavs, seeing action in just five games. He can play for the Charge Monday in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Cavs recalled Charge guard John Holland to play against the Pistons here in Detroit Monday.

