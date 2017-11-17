Daily News - November 17, 2017
Jeff Green joins Roc Nation Sports to handle upcoming free agency
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green has signed his second deal in the past few months -- this time with Roc Nation Sports, the agency Green has chosen to represent him moving forward.
Green and Roc Nation made the deal official on social media Thursday afternoon, announcing it with a picture of him signing the contract.
Green, who signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum with the Cavs this off-season, has become a key member of the team's productive second unit, adding needed versatility and athleticism. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade producing sports documentaries for Fox
Author: Joey Morona
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn't the only Cavaliers player who also happens to be an aspiring entertainment mogul.
Dwyane Wade is teaming up with Chance the Rapper to produce a feature-length documentary called "Shot in the Dark" for Fox Sports Films.
Here's how the network describes the film: - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas chronicles 'best year of career and worst year of life' in documentary series
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wanting people to get a window into his life, showing all the obstacles that he has overcome -- and continues to encounter -- on and off the court, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas released his long-awaited project "Book of Isaiah II" on Thursday.
The series, shot by his close friend and filmmaker T.J. Regan and released on The Players' Tribune platform -- the site where Thomas first shared his reaction to the blockbuster trade that brought him to Cleveland in August -- will chronicle the last eight-plus months for Thomas as he faces the challenge of playing for a new team.
Each chapter will feature behind-the-scenes footage, with Thomas narrating the story along the way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
