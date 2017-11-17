Daily News - November 17, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jeff Green joins Roc Nation Sports to handle upcoming free agency

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green has signed his second deal in the past few months -- this time with Roc Nation Sports, the agency Green has chosen to represent him moving forward.

Green and Roc Nation made the deal official on social media Thursday afternoon, announcing it with a picture of him signing the contract.

Green, who signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum with the Cavs this off-season, has become a key member of the team's productive second unit, adding needed versatility and athleticism.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade producing sports documentaries for Fox

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn't the only Cavaliers player who also happens to be an aspiring entertainment mogul.

Dwyane Wade is teaming up with Chance the Rapper to produce a feature-length documentary called "Shot in the Dark" for Fox Sports Films.

Here's how the network describes the film:

Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas chronicles 'best year of career and worst year of life' in documentary series

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wanting people to get a window into his life, showing all the obstacles that he has overcome -- and continues to encounter -- on and off the court, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas released his long-awaited project "Book of Isaiah II" on Thursday.

The series, shot by his close friend and filmmaker T.J. Regan and released on The Players' Tribune platform -- the site where Thomas first shared his reaction to the blockbuster trade that brought him to Cleveland in August -- will chronicle the last eight-plus months for Thomas as he faces the challenge of playing for a new team.

Each chapter will feature behind-the-scenes footage, with Thomas narrating the story along the way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

