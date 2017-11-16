Daily News - November 16, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers win three straight for first time this season with 115-107 triumph over Hornets

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hold onto your hats, the Cavaliers have won three straight.

LeBron James scored 31 points and Cleveland knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 115-107 on Wednesday night to finish off a four-game road trip with three consecutive victories.

The Cavs (8-7) are back over .500 for the first time since Oct. 28 and amassed three straight wins for the first time this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' winning streak highlights depth, as team learns how to thrive with LeBron James on bench: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The ending to the script was the same Wednesday night: LeBron James putting an exclamation point on a Cleveland Cavaliers' victory. But the rest of the game didn't follow the usual narrative.

That's a promising sign for a growing team.

With the Cavaliers trailing by three points late in the third quarter, James plowed into Charlotte's Michael Kidd-Gilchrist before the whistle blew. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue says the Cavaliers 'gotta' play Channing Frye

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Channing Frye needs to continue to play, following second game of nine points in 20 or more minutes off the bench.

Lue told Frye before the start of the season that he did not have a spot in the rotation. But an injury to Tristan Thompson cleared space for Frye to get on the court, and he's proven his mettle.

Frye tallied nine points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes of the Cavs' 115-107 win against the Hornets Wednesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

