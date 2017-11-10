Daily News - November 10, 2017
How Cleveland Cavs' 5-7 start compares to previous LeBron James teams, and how each finished
Author: Rich Exner
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Longtime Cleveland Cavs fans will recall when the team started 2-19 but rallied to make the 1985 playoffs, nearly upsetting the Boston Celtics in a competitive five-game series.
But that was long before LeBron James. World B. Free was the star of that team.
Expectations are different now.
Rockets rebound (and rebound some more) past the Cavs, 117-113
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
HOUSTON -- Of all the ways the Cavaliers could lose to the Houston Rockets, by 3-pointer or turnover or James Harden, it was the offensive rebound that did them in.
A Clint Capela putback of a missed Harden shot with 10.7 seconds to go propelled Houston to a 117-113 win Thursday night. It was the second rebound for the Rockets on that possession in a game the Cavs were outrebounded 45-26.
LeBron James led the Cavs with 33 points and seven assists on 15-of-24 shooting, but he committed a season-worst nine turnovers. Cleveland (5-7) turned the ball over 19 times for a whopping 38 points.
Cavs Fall in Shootout with Rockets
Author: Cavs Staff
Publication: Cavs.com
Statistics don’t always tell the story, but when one team takes 22 more free throws and grabs 19 more rebounds than the other, it’s not hard to figure the final result.
The Cavaliers played one of their most complete games of the young season, but it still wasn’t enough against the high-octane Rockets – who were simply too much on Thursday night, handing Cleveland the 117-113 loss at the Toyota Center.
Houston led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter before a two-man barrage by LeBron James and Jeff Green gave Cleveland a two-point lead heading into intermission.
