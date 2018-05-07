Daily News - May 7, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Eastern Conference semifinals Game 4 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors Monday in Game 4 of this Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Series recap: Cavs lead 3-0 after a 105-103 win in Game 3 on Saturday.
Cavs minute: Rodney Hood has two points in three games. Just thought we'd throw that out there. ... The Cavs have never lost a Game 4 after winning the first three games of any playoff series. They're 9-for-9 when it's closing time in Game 4s . ... Cleveland has won 14 of the last 16 over the Raptors, counting the regular season. ... LeBron James is the first player since Robert Horry in 2002 to have two buzzer-beating shots for wins in the same playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
JR Smith was sick in Game 3; Cavaliers coaches discussing changes at bottom of rotation
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- JR Smith didn't score in Game 4 and Raptors coach Dwane Casey thought his lineup changes made it harder on Smith.
And that may be so. But coach Tyronn Lue also said Smith was sick on Saturday and wasn't even supposed to play.
"He missed shootaround, well, he came into shootaround he was sick yesterday and he wasn't supposed to play, but he came in and gave us his best effort, which is big," Lue said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
What does LeBron James' son think of these magical game winners?" 'It's normal'
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sweat poured from LeBron's brow as he dribbled near midcourt.
He heaved one from about there -- it clanged off the rim at The Q but bounced back to him.
Two more dribbles, a stutter step, a few more dribbles and then a 3-pointer. From deep. Maybe 30-feet. Splash.
Nobody cheered, though. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
