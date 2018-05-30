Daily News - May 30, 2018
Kevin Love remains in NBA concussion protocol, status unknown for Game 1 of the Finals
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the Finals is in question, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.
Love was injured in the first quarter of Game 6 against Boston and did not play in the Cavs' 87-79 win over the Celtics Sunday in Game 7. He must pass a battery of tests in order to to play in Game 1, which is at 9 p.m. Thursday in Oakland, Calif.
Jeff Green started in Love's place in Game 7 and scored 19 points with eight rebounds. Lue declined to name his starters, pending Love's status.
Love is averaging 13.9 points and 10 rebounds per game in the postseason. LeBron James leads the NBA with 34.0 ppg in the playoffs, but they are it for the Cavs. No one else is scoring in double figures. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Thinking about Jeff Green, Rodney Hood
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook as the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night:
1. When Jeff Green signed the $2.3 million veteran minimum contract with the Cavaliers, it was for this moment -- a chance to play in the NBA Finals. He knew LeBron James could be his ticket to reaching that big stage for the first time in his 10-year career.
2. While Koby Altman could take credit for signing Green, the Cavs general manager is always quick to mention Tyronn Lue. It was the Cavs coach who has had a long relationship with Green. That dates back to 2011 when Lue was an assistant with the Boston Celtics. Green was a forward.
3. Green was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 draft. He was an athletic 6-foot-10 forward who was the 2007 Big East Player of the Year at Georgetown. He was projected to be a star in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Can even LeBron James at his best beat Golden State Warriors?
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, California - Golden State has the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, who make 3-pointers from the pike, tuck, and prance and preen position, the latter pair mostly confined to Curry.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have LeBron.
Golden State has Kevin Durant, who put his thumb on the NBA scales of competitive balance and then added his middle finger as a salute, assuring last year's NBA championship and all but guaranteeing one for this season, too.
But ...
The Cavs have LeBron. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
